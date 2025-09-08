Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet woman, first Indian singer who was nominated for Grammy Awards, now living multi-crore lifestyle, her net worth is Rs…

On her 92nd birthday, Asha Bhosle continues to inspire with her legendary voice, grounded lifestyle, and an impressive fortune; proof that passion and perseverance can create both legacy and success.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 02:10 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Meet woman, first Indian singer who was nominated for Grammy Awards, now living multi-crore lifestyle, her net worth is Rs…
Musical legacy worth crores

From romantic ballads to sizzling cabaret numbers, Asha Bhosle’s voice has defined Indian cinema for over eight decades. With more than 12,000 recorded songs across languages, she holds a Guinness World Record as the most recorded artist in history. She also made history internationally as the first Indian singer to be nominated for a Grammy Award in 1997 for her album Legacy, which she recorded with Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. This unparalleled career has also translated into significant financial success.

As of 2025, Asha Bhosle’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 80 crore and Rs 100 crore, placing her among the richest playback singers in the country. Her wealth comes not just from film songs, but also from international concerts, private albums, royalties, and collaborations with global artists. Unlike younger singers who often combine music with brand deals and digital platforms, Asha’s fortune is purely the fruit of her timeless artistry.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle turns 92: 8 lesser-known facts about the legendary playback singer

Lifestyle rooted in simplicity and passion

Despite her fame and fortune, Asha Bhosle has always lived life on her own terms. At 92, she remains strikingly energetic and curious. She often says she still has 'so much to learn' and refuses to let age define her. Cooking remains one of her greatest joys, her love for food even inspired her to start restaurants under her name in Dubai and the UK.

At home, she is known for her warmth, humility, and affection for family. Whether spending time with grandchildren, experimenting in the kitchen, or practicing music, Asha Bhosle continues to embody grace and vitality.

As India celebrates her 92nd birthday, Asha Bhosle’s journey stands as a reminder that true success lies not just in fame or wealth, but in staying passionate, grounded, and endlessly curious. Her voice may have defined eras, and her Grammy nomination marked India on the global music stage, but her spirit makes her truly timeless.

