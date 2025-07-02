Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is making her acting debut with Thudakkam, and she underwent intense weight loss for her first film.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal, is all set to make her acting debut, and her debut project was announced on social media, with anticipation from fans of Drishyam actor. Vismaya will now make her big screen debut with acclaimed director Jude Anthany Joseph's upcoming film, Thudakkam (The Beginning). For the unversed, Director and actor Jude Anthany Joseph is known for having directed several critically acclaimed superhits, including Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and 2018, which was also India's official entry to the Oscars in 2024.

A proud moment for papa Mohanlal

The Malayalam superstar took to his X timeline to make the announcement and also blessed his daughter. He wrote, "Dear Mayakutty, may your Thudakkam be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema. #Thudakkam. Written and Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Aashirvad Cinemas #VismayaMohanlal @antonyperumbavoor @aashirvadcine #JudeAnthanyJoseph."

Aashirvad Cinema, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to post a message to Vismaya, welcoming her to the world of cinema. "Aashirvad Cinemas takes immense pride and honour in introducing Ms. Vismaya Mohanlal in her silver screen debut. With hearts full of pride and eyes set on the horizon, we unveil a new voice, a fresh vision, and the dawn of a luminous new chapter. In a world woven with stories, a storyteller emerges, not from shadows, but from light. Welcome, #VismayaMohanlal," the post read.

About Vismaya Mohanlal

Vismaya, who is known to be a writer, has already published a book titled Grains of Stardust. Vismaya is likely to follow the footsteps of her brother Pranav Mohanlal, who has now established himself as a bankable actor in the Malayalam film industry. Before entering the film industry, Vismaya lost nearly 22 kgs, and her physical transformation stunned fans and moviegoers. Vismaya is also a trained martial artist. Vismaya is trained in Muay Thai, Kung Fu.

