Meet Upasana Konidela, South superstar Ram Charan’s wife, billionaire's granddaughter, who sparked controversy over 'egg freezing' comment, net worth is...

The wife of South superstar Ram Charan and also an entrepreneur by profession, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, has triggered an important debate over women ‘freezing eggs’ to focus on career. Who is Upasana and what is her net worth?

South superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has triggered an important debate over women ‘freezing eggs’ to focus on careers. Upasana, who received backlash for the same on her social media, took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and expressed her thoughts yet again: “I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank you for your respectful responses."

Who is Upasana Konidela?

Upasana is the granddaughter of billionaire Prathap Reddy, who founded Apollo Hospitals. She is the vice chairman of CSR Apollo Hospitals Group. The market cap of the hospital chain is Rs 98320 crore. She also heads significant social initiatives within Apollo Hospitals, emphasising health with empathy and dignity. Talking about her education, she holds a master’s degree in business administration from Regent’s University London. She is a Harvard alumna, where she learned the skills to run businesses. She’s also the Managing Director of FHPL (Family Health Plan Insurance TPA Limited). Upasana serves on the boards of multibillion-dollar companies, including Zydus Group. She is celebrated for her advocacy work encouraging women in India to prioritise their careers.

The businesswoman married Telugu superstar Ram Charan in 2012. The couple have a daughter named Klin Kaara. She is currently expecting twins. During Diwali this year, Upasana announced her pregnancy via a post on social media.

Upasana sparked controversy when, at a recent event in Hyderabad, she was seen talking about the idea of "freezing eggs" to have kids later and primarily focus on their careers. In a video shared by Upasana on her X account, she was heard saying, “The biggest insurance for women is to freeze their eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married and when you want to have kids, on your own terms, when you are financially independent."

Upasana Konidela's net worth

Upasana has a net worth estimated at around Rs 1,130 crore (approximately $135 million USD), primarily contributed from her business ventures and family assets. She and her husband, actor Ram Charan, have a combined net worth exceeding Rs 2,500 crore (around $300 million USD), as per reports.