Meet Umair Jaswal, Pakistani actor who was once married to Shoaib Malik's third wife Sana Javed

Here's all you need to know about Pakistani actor and singer Umair Jaswal.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

Recently, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik surprised everyone as he shared his photos from the nikah ceremony with Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed on Instagram. However, In October 2020 it was announced that Sana married actor, and singer-songwriter Umair Jaswal in a private nikah ceremony at her home in Karachi. The couple haven't yet announced their divorce. 

Who is Umair Jaswal? 

Umair Jaswal is a popular actor, singer-songwriter, and music producer from Islamabad. Born and raised in Islamabad, Umair Jaswal has five siblings including artistes Yasir Jaswal and Uzair Jaswal. He initially studied dentistry before switching to geology but always kept an interest in the arts during all these academic years. He developed an interest in music by joining a band and acting by performing theater plays.

Umair Jaswal career 

Umair Jaswal started his career at the age of 22 in 2008 by joining the rock band Qayaas. He gained popularity in 2009 with the songs Tanha and Umeed. In 2012, he joined Coke Studio season 5 with his band and performed the song Charkha Nolakha with Atif Aslam. In 2011, Qayaas released their debut album Uss Paar with Umair as a lead vocalist and the songs Halaak and Inquilaab from the album were featured in the film Waar.

Later, in 2016, Umair Jaswal made his television debut with the Pakistani show Mor Mahal. He essayed the role of a nawab alongside Meesha Shafi. The show was one of the biggest Pakistani productions as per the actor. In 2017, he made his Lollywood debut in the film Yalghaar wherein he played the role of Captain Umair. 

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal's marriage 

In 2020, it was announced that Umair Jaswal married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in an intimate nikah ceremony. Last year in November, there were reports that Sana and Umair's marriage has hit a rough patch, they have removed their photos from the social media. The Siasat Daily reported Sana had moved out of Umair's house. However, the couple never announced their divorce. 

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik's marriage 

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik who tied the knot with Sania Mirza in 2010, was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui. He divorced his first wife and now the reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce are also rife. Amid these reports, Shoaib took to his Instagram and shared the photos of his nikah with Pakistani actress Sana Javed and wrote, "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs." 

