Meet Tovino Thomas, software engineer-turned-actor who earns up to Rs 3 crore per film, star of viral hit Minnal Murali

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas is a famous Malayalam star who is popularly known for his work in the entertainment industry like Ennu Ninte Moideen, Minnal Murali, and more. The actor has featured in a number of box office hits and enjoys a huge fan following

Tovino Thomsan is the son of Ellikkal Thomas and Sheela Thomas and has two siblings named Tingston Thomas and Dhanya Thomas. He was born and brought up in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur. He completed his schooling at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School and completed his graduation in electronics and communication engineering from Tamil Nadu College of Engineering in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Tovino Thomas worked as a software engineer at Cognizant Technologies after completing his graduation and made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Prabhuvinte Makkal, directed by Sajeev Anthikkad. The film was a huge success and after that, the actor was featured in a number of Malayalam movies. The highlight of his career was his role in the commercial success and critically acclaimed movie Guppy wherein he played Engineer Thejus Varky. The actor’s recent works include the Netflix superhero movie Minnal Murali which was a viral hit.

The actor once revealed that he was about to quit acting and that he was dead broke even after his successful debut. However, according to IMDb, the actor now earns Rs 1.5-3 crore per film and even has his own production house under the name Tovino Thomas Productions. He launched his production house in 2021 and his first venture was Kala.

Tovino Thomas has bagged several awards for his exemplary performance and contribution to the Malayalam industry. Some of his accolades include Filmfare Award for best supporting actor for the movie Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015), Kerala Film Critics Association Award, Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his performance in Mayanadhi (2017), and more.

Tovino Thomas married his longtime girlfriend Lidiya in 2014. The actor’s love story is no less than a fairy tale. He met his love in school and married after 9 years. The actor has two children, a daughter and a son from his marriage.

The Malayalam star’s first car was Honda City which he bought in 2014. Now his collection of cars includes Mini Cooper Sidewalk Edition, BMW 7 Series, and Audi Q7. The actor enjoys a huge fan following which he earned by entertaining people over time with his performances. He has 7.4 M followers on Instagram and often shares his photos and his whereabouts with his fans.