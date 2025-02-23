Even a great debut doesn’t ensure a successful career in Bollywood. But there’s always a second chance.

The Hindi film industry, popularly known as Bollywood, witnesses a new star every Friday. It also sees the downfall of the mightiest heroes. With each project comes new stars who would give up on anything to remain in the limelight. One such film released on December 29, 1989. It was the last release of the year but who knew it was going to change the box office game forever!

We are talking about director Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The film, made at a budget of Rs 1 crore, went on to earn Rs 45 crore at the ticket window. The blockbuster established Salman and Bhagyashree as the stars to watch out for. Today is Bhagyashree’s birthday but incidentally this is also the day eternal beauty and Bollywood superstar Madhubala passed away—February 23, 1969.

It was a dream debut for Bhagyshree but her fame and stardom was short-lived because she got married soon after Maine Pyar Kiya. It wasn’t a favourable time for married heroines in the Hindi film industry. However, many producers persuaded Bhagyashree for their films on her terms. She wanted to work only with her husband Himalaya Dassani. She appeared in some films with Himalaya but none of these did any substantial business at the box office. Slowly and steadily, Bhagyashree went into oblivion. Now, she has returned to the glam world of acting with a couple of projects. Her son is also an actor—Abhimanyu Dassani.

Bhagyashree might not have remained a hit heroine after Maine Pyar Kiya but her charm and innocence are still intact in the hearts of her countless fans.

