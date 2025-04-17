This actor began his journey with films, but despite doing several movies, he didn’t get much recognition. It was only after he appeared on a TV show that he truly became a household name.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Yami Gautam, and Mouni Roy are some of the stars who started their careers on television and later made it big in Bollywood.

We're talking about Sushant Singh, the actor who made a name for himself in both Bollywood and television. Born on March 9, 1972, in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, Sushant completed his early education there and later graduated from Kirori Mal College in Delhi. He had a strong interest in acting from the beginning, which led him to start his career in theatre. After gaining experience on stage, he eventually moved towards films.

Sushant Singh's hard work and acting talent helped him make his Bollywood debut and earn a place in the industry. He started his film career in 1998 with the movie Satya. After that, he appeared in several films like Josh, Jungle, Dum, Darna Mana Hai, Rakta Charitra, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Kaun. In all these movies, he played strong character roles. However, true fame came his way through television, especially with the show Savdhaan India, which made him a household name.

Sushant Singh began hosting Savdhaan India in 2012. The show brought him widespread recognition and gave his career a major boost. Audiences loved his powerful presentation style.

On the personal front, Sushant is married to Molina Singh, and the couple has two children. He leads a happy life with his family and often takes part in social and cultural events. Sushant is also known for speaking openly on social issues, using his voice to bring attention to important topics.

Sushant Singh is well-known for raising his voice on important social issues. His total net worth is estimated to be around Rs 7.5 crore. Over a career spanning 27 years, he has worked in several films and television shows, which have contributed to his earnings.

Apart from acting, Sushant is also a writer. His book Queens of Crime was well-received by readers. His contributions go beyond just entertainment—he plays an active role in both literature and social causes.