Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently shared that she has been celebrating her birthday alone for 12 years. In an honest chat with Curly Tails, Sunita explained that for over a decade, she has preferred to spend her birthday by herself instead of with others.

While many people like to celebrate with family and friends, she enjoys having the day to herself. In her chat with curly Tales, Sunita mentioned, "I gave all these years to my kids, and now that they are grown up, I want to live for myself.”

Sunita begins her day by praying at a temple or Gurudwara. Then, when the clock hits 8 PM, she opens a bottle of alcohol, cuts a cake, and spends the evening enjoying her time alone.

She shared, “Jaise hi 8 bajta hai, bottle khol ke, akele cake kaat ke, daaru pee leti hoon (As soon as the clock strikes 8, I open a bottle, cut a cake alone, and have a drink)."

In the same interview, Sunita admitted that she and Govinda didn’t get along in the beginning. She laughed as she recalled how Govinda had once said she looked like a tomboy because of her bob cut, which led her to grow her hair long.

She said, "He asked me to grow my hair long. Then, I started oiling my hair every day, and it grew down to my knees. Love is blind, but now my eyes are opening."

In a previous interview, Sunita mentioned that she and Govinda don't always live together, as Govinda often stays at his bungalow because of late meetings and gatherings. "We have two houses, a bungalow across from our apartment. I have my temple and kids in the flat. He loves talking, so he'll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them," she explained.

A few months ago, according to a report in the Times of India, Sunita Ahuja reportedly sent a "separation notice" to her husband, actor Govinda. However, there have been no further updates or progress on the situation since that time.