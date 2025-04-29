After finishing school, he took up several jobs, including working as a coolie, before becoming a bus conductor with the Bangalore Transport Service.

Hard work can change lives, and this actor’s story proves it. He started as a bus conductor and became one of the country's biggest stars, showing that determination can take you anywhere.

We are talking about Rajinikanth. With a career of over five decades and 170+ films in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu, he has won hearts with his unique style and has a huge fan base both in India and across the world. The Government of India has recognised his immense contribution to cinema by awarding him the Padma Bhushan in 2000, the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019.

Let’s take a look at his inspiring journey:

Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad on December 12, 1950, into a Marathi Hindu family in Bangalore, Karnataka. He was the youngest of four siblings. After his father, a police constable, retired, the family shifted to Hanumantha Nagar. Rajinikanth lost his mother at the young age of nine.

Education:

Rajinikanth studied at Gavipuram Government Kannada Model Primary School, where he was known for being both studious and mischievous, with a love for sports like cricket and football. His brother later enrolled him at the Ramakrishna Math, where he developed an interest in spirituality and acting, earning praise for his performances in plays.

Worked as coolie, bus conductor