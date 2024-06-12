Twitter
Meet superstar who was in live-in with co-star while married, wife dragged him to court, married Russian model after...

This screen superstar was dragged to court by his wife over a live-in relationship with his co-star; he then married a Russian model-turned-actress

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Meet superstar who was in live-in with co-star while married, wife dragged him to court, married Russian model after...
The Power Star who could be Deputy CM
On Wednesday, N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time. Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won a resounding victory in the Assembly polls earlier in the month, helped by their allies Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party. The Jana Sena Party has emerged as the second largest party in the state, and its leader – a movie star – is pitted to be the next Deputy CM of Andhra. We take aa look at this superstar – Pawan Kalyan’s controversial personal life.

Pawan Kalyan’s messy first marriage and divorce

Pawan Kalyan has been married thrice. His first marriage took place in 1996 to an aspiring actress named Nandini. Before he entered films in 1996, Pawan Kalyan spent a year at the Satyanand Acting Institute in Vishakhapatnam. This is where he met Nandini. A year after his debut, the two got married in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. It was not a happy marriage though. By 2001, Pawan Kalyan was dating his co-star Renu Desai and moved in with her. Nandini filed a case against Pawan Kalyan in 207 accusing him of bigamy. Kalyan’s team argued that he and Renu were not married and instead were in a live-in relationship. The court cleared the actor due to lack of evidence. In 2008, he and Nandini got divorced. The actor married Renu the following year.

Pawan Kalyan’s marriage to Anna Lezhneva

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai’s marriage did not last either. By 2012, their marriage had ended in divorce. The actor met Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva during the shoot of Teen Maar in 2011. The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in 2013. They have two kids together - a daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Pawan Kalyan’s stellar film career

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most successful actors in Telugu cinema today. The 55-year-old actor is from a film family as the younger brother of Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. Having made his debut with the 1996 hit Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Kalyan established himself as a top star in Tollywood with hits like Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, and Attarintiki Daredi. Till 2024, Kalyan has worked in 24 films, with 15 of them going on to be mega successes at the box office, an enviable record.

