Her film career was marked by a string of movies and risqué roles, but it was her personal life that sparked controversy.



This 90s Bollywood actress had a brief yet notable film career, starring alongside big names like Sunny Deol and Naseeruddin Shah. However, her personal life overshadowed her professional one, particularly due to her two marriages. As the niece of a famous Bollywood villain, she garnered significant attention. After receiving underworld threats, she made the decision to leave Mumbai just six years after her first marriage.

Sonam Khan, the Bollywood actress known for the Tirchi Topiwale song, began her film career with a Telugu debut in the movie Samrat. She then made her Bollywood debut at 16 in the film Vijay and went on to feature in several movies, including Mitti Aur Sona, Krodh, Pyar Ka Karz, Ajooba, Fateh, Kohraam, Vishwatma, Baaz, and Insaaniyat. However, it was her role in the 1989 film Tridev and the song Tirchi Topiwale that catapulted her to overnight fame.



Sonam Khan quit Bollywood after marriage

Sonam's film career was marked by a string of movies and risqué roles, but it was her personal life that sparked controversy. Her romance with Gulshan Rai’s son Rajiv Rai, 17 years her senior, raised eyebrows in the industry. The couple reportedly met on set and dated for three years before tying the knot when Sonam was just 19. This significant age gap and power dynamic have been subject to scrutiny. After marriage, Sonam quit the film industry, with Insaaniyat (1994) being her last release, following a brief but notable career spanning around 25 films.

Sonam Khan's life took a dramatic turn after her son Gaurav's autism diagnosis, prompting the family to seek treatment abroad. This significant life event likely brought its own set of challenges and changes. Her marriage to Rajiv Rai, a film producer, reportedly ended in separation in 2001, though they didn't formalise the split until 15 years later in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason. Despite the separation and eventual formalization of their split, it's reported that Sonam and Rajiv have maintained an amicable relationship, showing a level of maturity and understanding.



Sonam Khan's second marriage



Sonam didn't let her personal challenges hold her back; instead, she moved forward and found love again. Just a year after her formal separation from Rajiv, she married her boyfriend Murali in a quiet ceremony in Ooty. The two had met in Puducherry, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Sonam's life. As the niece of veteran actor Raza Murad, known for his villainous roles in Bollywood, Sonam had already carved out her own space in the film industry. Now 52, she lives a quiet life, far removed from the glitz and glamour of her Bollywood days. Despite her exit from the film world, her legacy and personal journey continue to spark interest and curiosity among fans and followers.