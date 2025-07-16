Meet Sumi Har Chowdhury, Bengali actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, found wandering on streets, now sent to...

Sumi Har Chowdhury was found in a disoriented state near Amila Bazar in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district on Monday.

Sumi Har Chowdhury is a Bengali television and film actress known for playing supporting roles in various Bengali TV series and movies. She also appeared alongside Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah in the 2013 Bengali film Khasi Katha: A Goat Saga. Sumi has also acted in other Bengali films and TV shows including Dwitiyo Purush, Rupsagore Moner Manush, and Tumi Ashe Pashe Thakle.

On Monday, the actress was found in a disoriented state near Amila Bazar in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district. Wearing shorts and a black full-sleeved shirt, the locals spotted her wandering on the streets, as reported by The Indian Express. When a few people approached her, she introduced herself by saying, "I'm Sumi Har Choudhury, an actress."

No one believed her at first, but then, some people found her social media profile online. The Indian Express quoted a local, "She seemed mentally disturbed, but kept repeating that she acted in serials. At first, we didn’t believe her. Then we found her photos online." A few hours after she was seen speaking incoherently in Bengali and English, the police verified her identity and took her to a shelter home.

Abhishek Mandal, sub-divisional police officer of Bardhaman Sadar South, was quoted telling the news portal, "Chowdhury, who was spotted wandering along the Bardhaman-Arambagh state highway, has been sent to a shelter home and efforts are on to trace her family." Her sudden disappearance from the public eye had gone unnoticed until this recent incident has brought her back into focus.

READ | Meet Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi, faced rejection in 100 auditions, YouTube vlogger and musician, is dating actress...