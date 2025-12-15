FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Subhashree Ganguly: Bengali star actress, gettting mercilessly trolled for posing with Lionel Messi, she married to politician...

Convert Rough Story Concepts into Fully-fledged Boards with AI Storyboard

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Leads Global Practitioners Through a Life-Changing 10-Day Retreat

BIG update in Goa nightclub fire case as Luthra Brothers to land in Delhi on...; Goa Police to take...

Vande Bharat Big Update: Narasapur–Chennai train to start from THIS date; Check stoppages, fares, timings here

No RSS background, no caste base, no threat to Amit Shah, Narendra Modi: Why Nitin Nabin is BJP’s ideal working president

CUET PG 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration begins at exams.nta.nic.in, exam to be held in THIS month; Check details here

Delhi Air Pollution: Big move by Singapore, UK, Canada as AQI nears 500, issue THIS advisory to their citizens

Who is Jalaj Saxena? 39-year-old cricketer who played for MI, PBKS but never India, to become oldest player in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Ranveer Singh BREAKS SILENCE to Dhurandhar's success, his comeback after lull phase, speaks about 'nazar aur sabr': 'Waqt aane par...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Convert Rough Story Concepts into Fully-fledged Boards with AI Storyboard

Convert Rough Story Concepts into Fully-fledged Boards with AI Storyboard

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Leads Global Practitioners Through a Life-Changing 10-Day Retreat

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Leads Global Practitioners Through a Life-Changing 10-D

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films

2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Subhashree Ganguly: Bengali star actress, gettting mercilessly trolled for posing with Lionel Messi, she married to politician...

Bengali star actress Subhashree Ganguly met football legend Lionel Messi highly-anticipated event in Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. However, her photos with Messi attracted more trolls than appriciation.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Subhashree Ganguly: Bengali star actress, gettting mercilessly trolled for posing with Lionel Messi, she married to politician...
Subhashree Ganguly with Lionel Messi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Football legend Lionel Messi returned to India after 11 years, and the sports lovers, celebs, and influencers are going berserk to meet their celebrated sportsperson. Currently, Messi is enjoying his GOAT India Tour, the 3-4 tour city event, from December 13-15. Messi arrived at massive crowds and fan frenzy. Events included the virtual unveiling of a 70-foot statue of himself, a felicitated ceremony, and a youth coaching masterclass at Salt Lake Stadium. He met with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rahul Gandhi, and many more. However, the celeb meeting Messi left many of his fans furious. On Saturday, Messi’s highly anticipated event in Salt Lake Stadium disappointed fans as they failed to catch a glimpse of their hero due to influential people surrounding him. Apart from Shah Rukh, none of the actors got a positive reception for posing with Messi. Among the most trolled celebs is Subhashree Ganguly. 

Who is Subhshree Ganguly? 

Subhashree Ganguly is an actress predominantly working in Bengali cinema. She's among the highest-paid actresses in the Indian cinema. Subhashree, a former model, is also active in Tollywood. Apart from lead roles, she's also done some acclaimed character-driven roles. 

Subhashree Ganguly rose to stardom

In 2006, Subhashree began her journey after winning a talent hunt show, Anandalok Nayikar Khonje. Two years later, she made her acting debut in the Odia film Mate Ta Love Helare. Despite the success of her debut film, she stepped into Bengali cinema with a supporting role in Pitribhumi (2008). Subhashree rose to prominence with the superhit Challenge (2009) and has since starred in numerous successful commercial films. In 2019, Subhashsree had a turning point in her career as her critically acclaimed performance as Mehul in Parineeta proved her versatility.

Subhashree Ganguly got trolled, husband came to rescue

In 2018, Subhashree Ganguly got married to politician, filmmaker, and actor Raj Chakrabarty. Raj Chakrabarty is a member of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and also serves as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The couple welcome two kids. After Subhashsree got brutally trolled for her latest Insta post with Messi, he stepped in.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Chakrabarty (@rajchoco)

Sharing the much-discussed photo of Subhashree with Messi, he wrote, "Because she is a recognisable face, everything from her body to her identity as an MLA’s wife, and even her child and family, is being dragged into public criticism. Why? Because she is a woman? Because she is an actress from the Bengali industry? Had she been a well-known Bollywood personality, would the narrative have been the same?" 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Convert Rough Story Concepts into Fully-fledged Boards with AI Storyboard
Convert Rough Story Concepts into Fully-fledged Boards with AI Storyboard
Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Leads Global Practitioners Through a Life-Changing 10-Day Retreat
Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar Leads Global Practitioners Through a Life-Changing 10-D
BIG update in Goa nightclub fire case as Luthra Brothers to land in Delhi on...; Goa Police to take...
BIG update in Goa nightclub fire case as Luthra Brothers to land in Delhi on...;
Vande Bharat Big Update: Narasapur–Chennai train to start from THIS date; Check stoppages, fares, timings here
Vande Bharat Big Update: Narasapur–Chennai train to start from THIS date
No RSS background, no caste base, no threat to Amit Shah, Narendra Modi: Why Nitin Nabin is BJP’s ideal working president
Why is Nitin Nabin BJP’s ideal working president with no RSS, caste base
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, among most-awaited Bollywood films
2026 Biggest Theatrical Releases: Border 2, Haiwaan, Welcome to the Jungle, amon
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (15 December to 21 December): Latest movies, web series t
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement