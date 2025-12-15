Who is Subhashree Ganguly? Bengali star actress getting massively trolled for pic with Lionel Messi amid Kolkata fiasco, is married to famous director-turned-MLA

Bengali star actress Subhashree Ganguly met football legend Lionel Messi highly-anticipated event in Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. However, her photos with Messi attracted more trolls than appriciation.

Football legend Lionel Messi returned to India after 11 years, and the sports lovers, celebs, and influencers are going berserk to meet their celebrated sportsperson. Currently, Messi is enjoying his GOAT India Tour, the 3-4 tour city event, from December 13-15. Messi arrived at massive crowds and fan frenzy. Events included the virtual unveiling of a 70-foot statue of himself, a felicitated ceremony, and a youth coaching masterclass at Salt Lake Stadium. He met with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rahul Gandhi, and many more. However, the celeb meeting Messi left many of his fans furious. On Saturday, Messi’s highly anticipated event in Salt Lake Stadium disappointed fans as they failed to catch a glimpse of their hero due to influential people surrounding him. Apart from Shah Rukh, none of the actors got a positive reception for posing with Messi. Among the most trolled celebs is Subhashree Ganguly.

Who is Subhshree Ganguly?

Subhashree Ganguly is an actress predominantly working in Bengali cinema. She's among the highest-paid actresses in the Indian cinema. Subhashree, a former model, is also active in Tollywood. Apart from lead roles, she's also done some acclaimed character-driven roles.

Subhashree Ganguly rose to stardom

In 2006, Subhashree began her journey after winning a talent hunt show, Anandalok Nayikar Khonje. Two years later, she made her acting debut in the Odia film Mate Ta Love Helare. Despite the success of her debut film, she stepped into Bengali cinema with a supporting role in Pitribhumi (2008). Subhashree rose to prominence with the superhit Challenge (2009) and has since starred in numerous successful commercial films. In 2019, Subhashsree had a turning point in her career as her critically acclaimed performance as Mehul in Parineeta proved her versatility.

Subhashree Ganguly got trolled, husband came to rescue

In 2018, Subhashree Ganguly got married to politician, filmmaker, and actor Raj Chakrabarty. Raj Chakrabarty is a member of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and also serves as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The couple welcomed two kids. After Subhashsree got brutally trolled for her latest Insta post with Messi, he stepped in.

Sharing the much-discussed photo of Subhashree with Messi, he wrote, "Because she is a recognisable face, everything from her body to her identity as an MLA’s wife, and even her child and family, is being dragged into public criticism. Why? Because she is a woman? Because she is an actress from the Bengali industry? Had she been a well-known Bollywood personality, would the narrative have been the same?"