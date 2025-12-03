FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet Stebin Ben, set to marry Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon in Udaipur on THIS date

According to Money Control, the event, expected to be an intimate yet star-studded one, will reportedly be attended by close family and friends.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 05:25 PM IST

Meet Stebin Ben, set to marry Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon in Udaipur on THIS date
Kriti Sanon's younger sister, Nupur Sanon, is reportedly all set for a grand winter wedding with singer Stebin Ben. According to the reports, the duo will exchange vows on January 8 and 9 at Udaipur's Fairmont Palace in Rajasthan. This luxury venue has hosted some of the most high-profile weddings. 

The news was shared by influencer Vinay Sharma on Instagram, in a post that quickly went viral. 

According to Money Control, the event, expected to be an intimate yet star-studded one, will reportedly be attended by close family and friends. Though neither Nupur nor Stebin has yet to confirm the wedding, the rumours are taking over social media, and fans are curious about Stebin Ben.

Who is Stebin Ben?

Born and brought up in Bhopal, Stebin Ben discovered his passion for music at a young age. Like many newcomers, Stebin started his journey small. In 2016, he moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream career in playback singing. He began performing in Cafes and clubs, slowly gaining a loyal fan base. Stebin has sung for many mainstream actors, including Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Emraan Hashmi, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, and Shahid Kapoor. The singer has collaborated with top musicians including Shreya Ghoshal, Himesh Reshammiya, Sachin-Jigar, Jeet Gannguli, and Mohit Suri.

In an old interview with The Indian Express, the singer said, “Honestly, I take a lot of inspiration from Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh. The way they have grown in the last decade, from doing smaller shows to now filling stadiums and connecting with millions of people, is something I truly admire,” he said.

He added, “What keeps me grounded is my love of music itself. I remind myself that I began this road because I genuinely enjoy singing. That is why I decided to take a leap of faith and came to Mumbai with just Rs 20,000, and I did café shows. My family, close friends, and fans all play an important role in keeping me motivated.”

Stebin about Nupur Sanon

Speaking about his bond with Nupur, he said, “It’s fine, as in this industry, people need conversations about you, so I don't really care about it. I'm okay with people talking about me as far as it's all positive, it's not harming my image or reputation. Nupur’s my dear friend, so honestly, I don't take it otherwise and I don't try to go and clear the rumours.”

As per reports, the celebrations will begin with mehendi and sangeet on January 8, leading into the main rituals on January 9. 

Also read: Who is Nupur Sanon? Kriti Sanon's sister who will soon marry Stebin Ben in big-fat Indian wedding at Udaipur, she has worked with Akshay Kumar in...

 

 

