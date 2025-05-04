Two years after Aaradhya's arrival, another star kid entered the scene, perhaps mistaking a Bollywood legend for a family tie, thanks to a memorable on-screen family drama.

Amitabh Bachchan became a grandfather in 2011 with the birth of Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He lovingly welcomed her into the family and affectionately referred to her as ‘Laxmi Ratna,’ symbolising her as a precious jewel bringing joy and prosperity to their home. Two years after Aaradhya's arrival, another star kid entered the scene, perhaps mistaking a Bollywood legend for a family tie, thanks to a memorable on-screen family drama.

Yes, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan's son Abram, who was amused by watching Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and due to the movie's family dynamics, believed Amitabh Bachchan was his grandfather. In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan plays Yashvardhan Raichand, the patriarch, and Shah Rukh Khan plays his son Rahul Raichand, which might have led Abram to make the amusing connection. AbRam was born via surrogacy in 2013.

Actually, Amitabh had shared a heartwarming photo with Abram Khan on Instagram in 2018, taken during his granddaughter Aaradhya's birthday celebration. In the caption, Amitabh himself playfully revealed that Abram presumed him to be his grandfather, writing, "And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh’s little one… who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father’s father… And wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him!" And Shah Rukh Khan too chimed in to the playful banter, commenting, "Sir, aaya karo na! Please stay at home with AbRam on Saturdays at least… he has some really amazing games on his iPad… you can play Doodle Jump with him!"



For the unversed, this isn't the only time they've shared screen space, as Amitabh and Shah Rukh have collaborated in several films, including Mohabbatein, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.



Meanwhile, AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, recently made waves online with a video of him playing the guitar and singing "Die With a Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. His performance has enchanted fans and made him an internet sensation.