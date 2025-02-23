Due to financial struggles, he dropped out of school in 11th grade and took on odd jobs, including selling peanuts.

This legendary actor is a highly versatile actor born in Mumbai. Despite not initially aspiring to act, he has become one of his generation's most talented actors, with a career spanning over four decades. Born near Mumbai's Teen Batti area, he grew up in a chawl for 33 years. Due to financial struggles, he dropped out of school in 11th grade and took on odd jobs, including selling peanuts. A chance encounter at a bus station led to a modelling opportunity, which he accepted to support his family. This eventually paved the way for his entry into Hindi cinema, he is none other than Jackie Shroff.

Born as Jaikishan Kakubhai Shroff, he made his Bollywood debut in 1973 with a minor role in Heera Panna and gained widespread recognition with Subhash Ghai's blockbuster Hero in 1983. Since then, he has appeared in a diverse range of roles, including character roles, villains, comedians, and even supernatural characters, emerging as a beloved Bollywood legend.

Jackie Shroff had often talked about living in his Mumbai chawl for thirty-three years. He had revealed that he still gets a little emotional when discussing his former home and the time he spent there. He also revealed that he often visits the tiny house and the neighbourhood where he once resided. He has considered purchasing the same house because he is so devoted to it. He has, however, delayed his plans because of the extensive paperwork.

Jackie Shroff may have won over audiences with his impressive film career, but it's his wife Ayesha who truly reigns supreme in his life. He met his wife Ayesha at a records shop and they fell in love, despite their different backgrounds. Ayesha, a former model and actress, supported Jackie and helped him achieve success. He earlier revealed that he met his wife Ayesha when she was 13 and he was 17, but her mother initially disapproved of him due to his rough appearance and middle-class background, contrasting with Ayesha's wealthy upbringing. The couple has a son Tiger Shroff, who follows his father's footsteps; and an entrepreneur daughter Krishna Shroff.

Still, at 68, Jackie Shroff continues to thrive in films and web series, earning his iconic status in the industry and among fans. He was recently seen in Singham Again and Baby John. Up next, he had Baap in the pipeline.