This actress, who was replaced from Ajay Devgn's film, gave South's highest-grossing women-led film.

While Alia Bhatt, Zaira Wasim and have given several commercially successful films, there is another actress who gave South's highest-grossing women-led film. She is a superstar in South, however, has not done a single movie in Bollywood so far.

The actress we are talking about was replaced from Ajay Devgn's movie. She earned just Rs 500 for her first role but is now one of the highest-paid actresses in South film industry. She is Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh is a superstar in South fim industry. The actress started her acting career as a child artiste and completed her education in fashion designing. The actress' parents are a well-knonw face in the industry and despite this, she started earning during her college times. The actress revealed in an interview that when she participated in her first ever fashion show, she got Rs 500 for it and that was her first salary.

She made her grand debut as lead actress in 2002 with the film Geethaanjali and is now one of the most bankable actresses in South film industry. The actress became a superstar and is the first actress to give the highest-grossing women-led film in South film industry. She starred in Mahanti which not only recived critical acclaim but her performance even won her a National Award. Made in Rs 25 crore, the film collected Rs 83 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing female-centric film.

She now reportedly charges Rs 4 crore per film and is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Atlee's production, Baby John. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff. The action thriller film is directed by Kalees and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25. The actress was earlier going to make her debut with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, however, she was replaced by Priyamani in the film after she lost a lot of weight and didn't fit the role anymore.

