Meet SS Rajamouli’s father, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned RRR, Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has brought back glory to the Indian cinemas and is inching towards the coveted figure of Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. But do you know that the period action extravaganza starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leading roles is written by SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad? Let us tell you more about the extraordinary writer who has penned some of the most successful films in Indian cinema.

Koduri Viswa Vijayendra Prasad is an acclaimed director and screenwriter who has written most of his son's films including the 'Baahubali' franchise starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, fantasy action 'Magadheera' starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, and cop drama 'Vikramarkudu' starring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty, which was remade in Hindi as 'Rowdy Rathore' led by Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Apart from the South blockbusters, Vijayendra Prasad also wrote Salman Khan's emotional drama 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and was even honoured with the black statuette for the Best Story at the Filmfare Awards. The Kabir Khan directorial is among the five highest-grossing Indian films in history and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Harshaali Malhotra in the leading roles.

The veteran writer has already confirmed in his interviews that he is writing the sequels for 'Rowdy Rathore' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' for Bollywood. He is even penning the script for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Sita: The Incarnation'. He has even directed four feature films in the Telugu language namely 'Ardhangi', 'Sri Krishna', 'Rajanna', and 'Srivalli'.



READ | Ahead of 'RRR' release, a look at SS Rajamouli's blockbusters from 'Baahubali' to 'Eega'

Talking about the blockbuster 'RRR', Vijayendra Prasad recently hinted about the film's sequel. “Some ideas popped up, as I started exploring the possible sequel. Everybody liked it too. If God is willing, it may happen sometime later”, the writer said in an interview as per an IANS report.