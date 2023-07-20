Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Headlines

Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

7 best fruits to eat during monsoon

9 IIT graduates who left engineering for Bollywood

Benefits of putting coconut oil in belly button

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; “Justice only when CM is removed”

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Here's all you need to know about the new sensation in the South industry, Sreeleela.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A new actress in the South is making waves in the entertainment industry like never before. According to reports, She has replaced Rashmika Mandan as a female lead and her craze has now led her to join the list of the highest-paid South actresses at just 22 years of age. 

Not only this, the actress is side by side with completing her studies and is an aspiring doctor. She has worked with Ravi Teja and is all set to feature in some of the promising movies. The actress is none other than Sreeleela. 

Who is Sreeleela?

Born on June 14, 2001, Sreeleela is the new bankable sensation in the South film industry. The actress was born in the USA in a Telugu-speaking family and was brought up in Bangalore, India. Her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynecologist based in Bangalore who is married to an industrialist Surapaneni Subhakara Rao. 

Sreeleela began her training in Bharatanatyam during her childhood and is currently an aspiring doctor. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has 2.2 million followers on social media.

Sreeleela’s Career

The actress earlier stated that she started her career in Kannada-language because she grew up in Bangalore. Director A. P. Arjun saw Sreeleela’s pictures on social media and cast him in the 2019 film Kiss. The movie went on to become successful and the actress’ performance in her second film, Bharaate, opposite Sriimurali, which was released just a month after was also well appreciated. 

Sreeleela made her Telugu debut with the 2021 film Pelli SandaD. Though the film received negative views, her performance grabbed the attention of critics. Following her success in Pelli SandaD and By Two Love, the actress was offered various roles in the film. She next starred with Ravi Teja in Dhamaka and the film was again a box office success. 

Sreeleela upcoming movies

The actress has now become a sensation in the South industry and has an interesting lineup of movies. The actress is all set to appear in Aadikeshava, opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Boypati Rapo, with Ram Pothineni, and Junior, opposite G. Janardhana Reddy's son Kireeti Reddy. 

Other than this, the actress will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda's VD 12 and in Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and has recently replaced Rashmika Mandana in Venky Kudumula's untitled film with Nithiin.

According to a report in Siasat Daily, Sreeleela earlier charged less than Rs 1 crore per film, however, now looking at her craze, the actress has increased her fees and charges Rs 2 crore per film, making her way into the list of highest paid south actresses. 

Sreeleela also has Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram in the pipeline. The film was first offered to Pooja Hegde, but according to reports, she opted out due to the constant change in script and shoot timings. The movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and is said to be made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie is scheduled to release on Sankranti 2024.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

PM Modi’s scathing ‘parivarvad’ attack on Opposition: ‘Gathering against BJP to promote corruption…’

Meet one of the highest-paid CEOs, earns Rs 40 lakh per day leading Rs 410000 crore firm, his salary is...

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale ends today: Apple iPhone 14 at Rs 32,399 after Rs 47,501 off

Arif Patel, from Preston Lancashire UK - An Inspiration of Entrepreneurial Excellence

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE