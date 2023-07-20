Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Here's all you need to know about the new sensation in the South industry, Sreeleela.

A new actress in the South is making waves in the entertainment industry like never before. According to reports, She has replaced Rashmika Mandan as a female lead and her craze has now led her to join the list of the highest-paid South actresses at just 22 years of age.

Not only this, the actress is side by side with completing her studies and is an aspiring doctor. She has worked with Ravi Teja and is all set to feature in some of the promising movies. The actress is none other than Sreeleela.

Who is Sreeleela?

Born on June 14, 2001, Sreeleela is the new bankable sensation in the South film industry. The actress was born in the USA in a Telugu-speaking family and was brought up in Bangalore, India. Her mother, Swarnalatha, is a gynecologist based in Bangalore who is married to an industrialist Surapaneni Subhakara Rao.

Sreeleela began her training in Bharatanatyam during her childhood and is currently an aspiring doctor. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has 2.2 million followers on social media.

Sreeleela’s Career

The actress earlier stated that she started her career in Kannada-language because she grew up in Bangalore. Director A. P. Arjun saw Sreeleela’s pictures on social media and cast him in the 2019 film Kiss. The movie went on to become successful and the actress’ performance in her second film, Bharaate, opposite Sriimurali, which was released just a month after was also well appreciated.

Sreeleela made her Telugu debut with the 2021 film Pelli SandaD. Though the film received negative views, her performance grabbed the attention of critics. Following her success in Pelli SandaD and By Two Love, the actress was offered various roles in the film. She next starred with Ravi Teja in Dhamaka and the film was again a box office success.

Sreeleela upcoming movies

The actress has now become a sensation in the South industry and has an interesting lineup of movies. The actress is all set to appear in Aadikeshava, opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Boypati Rapo, with Ram Pothineni, and Junior, opposite G. Janardhana Reddy's son Kireeti Reddy.

Other than this, the actress will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda's VD 12 and in Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and has recently replaced Rashmika Mandana in Venky Kudumula's untitled film with Nithiin.

According to a report in Siasat Daily, Sreeleela earlier charged less than Rs 1 crore per film, however, now looking at her craze, the actress has increased her fees and charges Rs 2 crore per film, making her way into the list of highest paid south actresses.

Sreeleela also has Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram in the pipeline. The film was first offered to Pooja Hegde, but according to reports, she opted out due to the constant change in script and shoot timings. The movie also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and is said to be made on a budget of Rs 200 crore. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie is scheduled to release on Sankranti 2024.