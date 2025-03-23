A south Indian actress recently opened up on a rare skin condition which forced her to take a break from the film industry.

A south Indian actress recently opened up on a rare skin condition which forced her to take a break from the film industry. In a recent interview with YouTube channel House of DD, the actress shared that she had noticed her eyebrows and eyelashes turning white.

"I noticed that my eyebrows and eyelashes were turning white whenever I woke up. New patches would appear on my body daily. My blood tests were all normal. I didn't understand why this was happening. The doctors told me it might be due to an unknown toxin or emotional stress," said Andrea Jeremiah.

The actor stated that the skin condition surfaced after her film - 'Vada Chennai'. "I had to pull back and retreat. However, when I returned people thought I was depressed because of a man. I chose not to talk about my health condition but rather went on a retreat. What people don't realise is that it takes people at least an year to come to terms with such issues,” she said, adding that acupuncture, worked for her", added Andrea.

The actor further shared how making changes in lifestyle worked out well for her. Highlighting the role of her furry friend in her life, Andrea said that her pet dog "saved her life".

“It is easy to cover up my eyebrows. I also started feeling better and for the most part, I’ve overcome it, largely due to a change in lifestyle, cutting down on work, and my pet dog. My dog didn’t just help me, he saved me. After he came into my life, new patches stopped appearing. And it became easier to cover the existing ones with makeup. When I did films like 'Master' and 'Pisasu,' nobody knew about it," she shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Andrea Jeremiah will play a significant role in 'Mask', alongside Kavin and Telugu actress Ruhani Sharma. Amid the buzz, makers have released the first look!

The film, reported to be a heist thriller, is already generating excitement among fans. It is expected to hit the theatres in May, 2025.