Entertainment

Meet singer who once had debt of Rs 40 lakhs, then made first song with only Rs 10K; he now owns...

This actor revealed how his first song came to life with just Rs 10,000.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 06:57 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet singer who once had debt of Rs 40 lakhs, then made first song with only Rs 10K; he now owns...
Image credit: YouTube/Screenshot
Ammy Virk who is enjoying the success of his films Bad News and Khel Khel Mein, continues to win hearts nationwide. Audiences are captivated by his dynamic performances, especially his great chemistry with Taapsee Pannu and Akshay Kumar, which is sure to bring plenty of laughs.

Ammy’s portrayal of a hot-headed Sardar with a deeply sensitive side, paired with his spot-on comic timing, has garnered him widespread acclaim. In a recent interview, while promoting Khel Khel Mein, Ammy took a trip down memory lane, sharing a heartfelt story about his early days in the industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk)

He revealed how his first song came to life with just Rs 10,000. “I was in college, recording my own song with friends. We sang a devotional track, and my friend added a rap verse. I only had 10K—half went into the song, and the rest was for food and other expenses. I just managed to make my ends meet and put together the song with the support from friends and family,”_ Ammy shared. 

He fondly remembered how the song initially didn’t gain much traction. “But then my friend re-edited it, added some images, and re-posted it. A week later, it went viral! That was the turning point,” Ammy reflected, acknowledging how that moment opened doors to bigger opportunities.

Ammy Virk has undoubtedly become Bollywood's lucky charm, and with his stellar performances, fans are eagerly awaiting his next big-screen ventures.

Now bathes under a 6-lakh shower

Earlier while speaking to Siddharth Kanan, the Qismat actor said, “People often ask me about the first car I bought, I tell them that I actually sold a car first. For my first album, my father sold our Zen for Rs 2.5-3 lakh and he got another Rs 2.5-3 lakh on loan and he put in all of that money on my first album. My entire childhood, we would only hear about loans of Rs 25 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, interest rates, saving for sister’s wedding. That’s what happens in middle-class families. Me and my brother were sent for expensive higher studies. Like a semester’s fee would be Rs 60,000-70,000. It’s not that we were poor or anything, we were blessed. My father educated us well, and took care of us. Even my first album, my father put in money for that.”

According to reports, Ammy Virk now has a net worth of Rs. 131 crores.

