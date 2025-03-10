According to a report in Onmanorama, Kalpana clarified that she accidentally overdosed on the insomnia tablets due to stress. She attributed the stress to disagreements with her daughter regarding her education.

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, has denied attempting suicide. She revealed that she lost consciousness after taking 18 insomnia pills. The incident occurred at her residence in Nizampet, Hyderabad, and led to her hospitalization.

According to a report in Onmanorama, Kalpana clarified that she accidentally overdosed on the insomnia tablets due to stress. She attributed the stress to disagreements with her daughter regarding her education.

Kalpana's daughter, Daya Prasad, has also refused rumours of a suicide attempt, stating that the family is doing well and her mother will be back home in a few days.

According to KPHB police, Kalpana and her husband have lived in Nizampet for the past five years. On March 3rd, Kalpana had an argument with Daya regarding her education. Kalpana wanted her to study in Hyderabad, but Daya refused. After returning from Ernakulam on March 4th, Kalpana struggled to sleep despite multiple attempts.

Reports surfaced a few days ago claiming that Kalpana had attempted suicide. According to media reports, security officials said that Kalpana did not open her door, prompting her neighbors to contact the police for assistance. When police officers opened the door, they found the 44-year-old singer unconscious.

At the time of the incident, Kalpana's husband, Prabhakar, was in Chennai, but he immediately traveled to Hyderabad. Reports also indicated that the singer's condition was critical and she was placed on ventilator support.

Kalpana, the daughter of popular singer TS Raghavendra, rose to prominence in 2010 after winning the reality show Star Singer Malayalam. With a career spanning over two decades, she has recorded over 1,500 songs and collaborated with music legends like Ilaiyaraaja and AR Rahman. In 2015, Kalpana received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song "Pogiren" in the Jyotika-starrer "36 Vayadhinile."

She also participated in the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Jr NTR. Kalpana has also served as a judge on multiple reality shows.