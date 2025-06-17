The Bhajan Samraat Anup Jalota, who was also seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 in 2018, earns close to Rs 2 crore per month from his concerts in India and abroad. Read on to know why he still doesn't own any single home in India.

Born on July 29, 1953, Anup Jalota is popularly known as Bhajan Samraat. His father Purshottam Das Jalota also sang at bhajans, and thus, he started accompnaying his father from the age of 7. Anup gradually became one of the most famous bhajan singers in the nation. Some of his most famous bhajans are Aisi Lagi Lagan, Main Nahi Makhan Khayo, Rang De Chunariya, Jag Me Sundar Hai Do Naam, and Chadariya Jhini Re Jhini. He has a massive net worth due to his record-selling bhajan albums.

Jalota earns close to Rs 2 crore per month as his Bharat Ojha, who handles his finances, told Dainik Bhasakr in 2018 about his earnings from his concerts in India and abroad. He said, "Anup Jalota charges 8-10 lakh rupees for performing in India. The concert lasts from 45 minutes to 1 hour. There are 6 people in the team, including 5 musicians and 1 female singer. On an average, they perform 12-15 concerts in India every month. That means their earnings range from 20 lakh to 1 crore rupees. For international performances, Anup charges 15-16 lakh rupees per concert. He does 3-4 concerts in a month. Anup Jalota is very popular in countries where Indians live. There is a lot of demand for his concerts there. That means he earns 60 lakh rupees per month from foreign countries."

The Bhajan Samraat has also made headlines due to his controversial personal life with three marriages. In 2024, in an interview with The Times of India, Anup had talked about his three wives when he said, "Sonali (Sheth) was my first wife, but we had our personal issues, so the marriage did not last. I’m glad she married Roop Kumar Rathod. My second marriage to Bina (Bhatia) lasted for a year. We failed to understand each other, and we weren’t on the same wavelength. After learning many lessons from my two failed marriages, I finally married Medha (Gujral) and lived a happy married life for 21 years. We have a son, Aryamann, who lives in New York. Unfortunately, Medha had health issues and she passed away in November 2014."

Since his son Aryamann doesn't stay with him and lives in New York, the Bhajan singer has sold all his flats and doesn't own any single home in India. The 71-year-old singer has stated in his multiple interviews that he doesn't want his son to get into formalities of selling his father's home after his own death. Anup Jalota was also seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12 in 2018.

