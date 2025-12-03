Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...

Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru welcomed Samantha Raj Prabhu into the family with a supportive note stating that the family stands by them as Raj and Samantha are constantly being targeted online for allegedly destroying their ex-partners Shhyamali De and Naga Chaitanya's lives.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are now a married couple. The actress and the filmmaker tied the knot in a unique ceremony called Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at the Linga Bhairavi Temple located inside Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on December 1. On December 2, Raj's sister Sheetal Nidimoru penned a sweet note on her Instagram welcoming Samantha to their family.

Sharing the photo of the Nidimoru family with their new bahu Samantha Raj Prabhu, she wrote, "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today....soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of 'gentle alignment' in Raj and Samantha’s journey.

She further stated that the family stands by them as Raj and Samantha are constantly being targeted online for allegedly destroying their ex-partners Shhyamali De and Naga Chaitanya's lives. "As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention. And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way", Sheetal wrote.

"Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen, they arrive with peace. As I light the sesame oil lamps my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right", she concluded.

Samantha re-shared her post on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Thank you my darling @sheetalnidimoru. So blessed to have you in my life." The Super Deluxe actress also dropped several heart emojis in the comments section of Sheetal's post and added, "Love you."

Who is Sheetal Nidimoru?

Sheetal Nidimoru is married to French IT professional Benoit Kulesza and they have three kids together - Vishnu, Keshav, Madhav. According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as a freelancer business coach in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in the United States, where she resides with her family. Sheetal is quite active on Instagram with 17.3 followers, and she regularly posts spiritual and wellness-related content. She also keeps sharing pictures and videos of her family on the Meta-owned social media platform.

