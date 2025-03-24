Sana Khan's husband Mufti Anas, originally from Surat, Gujarat, is a successful businessman with a career in diamond trading.

In 2020, Sana Khan shocked everyone by announcing her decision to leave the entertainment industry for religious reasons. Shortly after, she married Mufti Anas Saiyad, a Gujarat-based Islamic scholar, businessman, and diamond trader.

Their low-key wedding on November 19, 2020, took many by surprise as Sana had found her "Mr. Right." Today, the couple is happily raising their two sons, Saiyad Hasan Jamil and Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

After stepping away from the entertainment industry, she has maintained a significant net worth, which is estimated at Rs 50 crores in 2025, thanks to her past work in showbiz.

Talking about Mufti Anas; originally from Surat, Gujarat, he is a successful businessman with a career in diamond trading. His reputation is further bolstered by his role as an Islamic scholar. With an estimated wealth of around Rs 250 crores, the couple enjoys a lavish lifestyle, owning two luxurious homes in Mumbai valued at Rs 7 crore and Rs 4 crore, respectively.

Together, Sana Khan and Mufti Anas have a combined net worth of an impressive Rs 300 crores, placing them among the wealthiest couples in the public eye today. Despite their financial success, the couple maintains a low-key lifestyle and is admired by fans for staying humble and grounded.

Sana Khan, earlier, appeared on Rubina Dilaik’s podcast, Kisine Bataya Nahi where she talked about her decision to leave the entertainment industry and embrace spirituality.

Sana also discussed her transformation from a simple girl in salwar kameez to someone who wore backless outfits and slammed husbands who take pride in calling the wives hot in revealing dresses.

The actress said, "Har insaan ko acha lagta hai ki uski biwi modest rahe, haina? Kai baar main aise mardo ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe ajeeb lagta hai ki tum kaise apni biwion ko aise chuntu-muntu kapde pehena kar bahar leke chale jate ho? And you feel proud about it, and you say 'My wife is looking so hot', and ek random ladka bhi aapki biwi ko bol raha hai ki she is looking so hot, especially jab wo chote kapde pehen rahi hai (Every man wants his wife to dress modestly. But when I see men who allow their wives to wear skimpy clothes, I wonder want is wrong with them. Do they like it when a random man also calls their wife hot just because of what she wore)."

She added, "And you are proud of it? Like there has to be some kind of self-respect. You know she is your woman. You know in 2019, that was the time I knew, I am going to say bye to all this. That was the time I was doing something worse in my life, social media-wise. I used to think what people are seeing on my social media, I am not that person in real life. I used to wear certain kinds of clothes and dance. I thought I was misguiding youth."