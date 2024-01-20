Meet Sana Javed, Pakistani TV actress, new wife of Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik, she was once married to...

On Saturday, cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed surprised their fans by dropping photos from their nikah ceremony.

Television actress Sana Javed married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on Saturday and shared their photos from the nikah ceremony on their Instagram handles. Amid separation rumors of Sania Mirza with Shoaib, the cricketer tied the knot with the actress and made their relationship public.

On January 20, Saturday, Shoaib, and Sana shared photos from the nikah ceremony as a carousel post on Instagram, with the common caption, "Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs."

Here's the post

Who is Sana Javed?

Born on 25 March 1993 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Sana Javed is a Pakistani actress who appears on Urdu television. Sana started her career with modeling. After appearing in television commercials, she made her TV debut with a supporting role in the 2012 series Mera Pehla Pyar. Javed gained recognition with the role of an antagonist in Hum TV's romantic drama Zara Yaad Kar (2016) opposite Zahid Ahmed and Yumna Zaidi.

Sana made her film debut with...

Javed made her film debut with the socio-comedy film Mehrunisa V Lub U (2017) opposite Danish Taimoor. In the same year, she was signed for the lead role in Rangreza, but she opted out due to unknown reasons.

Sana's gained recognition after...

Sana garnered wide recognition and appreciation for playing the titular role in the romantic drama series Khaani.

Sana also played a rape survivor, Sameera, and garnered critical acclaim for her performance in Ruswai. For the same series, she won the Best Television Actress Critics award at the Pakistan International Screen Award.

Sana was earlier married to...

In October 2020 it was announced that Sana married actor, and singer-songwriter Umair Jaswal in a private Nikah ceremony at her home in Karachi.

However, the couple never announced their divorce. Last year in November, there were reports that Sana and Umair's marriage has hit a rough patch, they have removed their photos from the social media. The Siasat Daily reported Sana had moved out of Umair's house.