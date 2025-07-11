Meet Saiyaara debutant Ahaan Panday's parents who stay away from the limelight, know how are they related to Ananya Panday

Ahaan Panday is geared up for his acting debut in the YRF-backed romantic film, Saiyaara, opposite Aneet Padda, directed by Mohit Suri. Many even wonder how he is related to Ananya Panday and her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.

Mohit Suri’s much-awaited romantic drama, Saiyaara, is launching young faces, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The recently released trailer has piqued fans’ interest, with many eagerly awaiting the performance. As Ahaan is ready to make a splash in the entertainment world, very few people know about his parents. Many even wonder how he is related to Ananya Panday and her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.

Ahaan Panday’s parents and their relation to Ananya Panday?

Ahaan Panday is born to Aloke Sharad Panday, aka Chikki Panday, and Deanne Panday. Chikki Panday is an Indian businessman and philanthropist based in Mumbai. He co-founded the Akshara Foundation of Arts & Learning, an organisation dedicated to providing education to underprivileged children. Deanne, on the other hand, is a wellness coach and author, known for writing books like I'm Not Stressed: Secrets for a Calm Mind and a Healthy Body, Shut Up and Train! A Complete Fitness Guide for Men and Women and more. Chikki and Deanne got married in 1994 after a decade-long relationship. Ahaan also has a sister, Alanna Panday, who is a popular social media influencer, boasting 1.65 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million followers on her official Instagram.





How is Ahaan Panday related to Ananya Panday?

Ahaan’s father, Chikki, is the brother of veteran actor Chunky Panday. The two brothers were born to Sharad Panday, a heart surgeon, and Snehlata, who was reportedly a gynaecologist. This makes Ahaan, nephew of Chunky Panday, and Chunky’s daughter Ananya Panday, his cousin. Unlike his businessman father, Ahaan is stepping into the footsteps of his uncle, making his entry into Bollywood with Saiyaara.

Ahaan’s debut with Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday is geared up for his acting debut in the YRF-backed romantic film, Saiyaara, opposite Aneet Padda, directed by Mohit Suri. After the announcement in April, the film's teaser was unveiled on May 30, 2024. Presented by Aditya Chopra and produced by Akshaye Widhani, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 18, 2025.