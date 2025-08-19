Meet Sahher Bambba, GenZ rising star, set to appear in Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood

Sahher Bambba, who debuted in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, will star in Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Bads of Bollywood. From Shimla roots to digital success, she’s now all set for her biggest career leap alongside Bollywood’s biggest names.

Sahher Bambba might not be a new face, but 2025 could finally be her breakout year. The 26-year-old actor from Shimla is gearing up for her biggest project yet a key role in Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about Netflix series, The Bads of Bollywood.

Early beginnings in Shimla

Born and raised in Shimla, Sahher won the Bombay Times Fresh Face title in 2016, which opened the door to the entertainment industry. Her calm charm and screen presence quickly set her apart as a rising talent to watch.

Film debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’

Sahher stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, opposite Karan Deol. While the film didn’t do well at the box office, her role as a travel vlogger showcased her potential and confidence on screen.

Strong web presence with powerful roles

After her film debut, Sahher moved to web platforms. She played Maham Begum in The Empire, followed by Dil Bekaraar, where she portrayed the spirited Debjani Thakur. In 2024, she starred in The Miranda Brothers opposite Harshvardhan Rane on JioCinema, further proving her range as an actor.

Social media and fan connect

Sahher Bambba has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and continues to grow her fan base with her stylish photos, dance reels, and candid moments. She connects easily with Gen Z and millennial viewers.

Big leap with ‘The Bads of Bollywood’

Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood (stylised as Ba**ds of Bollywood*) marks his debut as director and promises an edgy look at the darker side of showbiz. The Netflix series features names like Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, and Sahher will star alongside Kill actor Lakshya. Co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, the show blends satire with drama.





ALSO READ: SRK gives BIG update on King, confirms first look release date for Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood