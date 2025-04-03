He was a spy who helped Israel acquire crucial scientific knowledge. He did this work from 1977 to 1987, all while building his reputation in Hollywood.

This filmmaker registered a staggering 90% jump in net worth, becoming the richest among world filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, SS Rajamouli, and Karan Johar, according to the latest Forbes Billionaire List 2025. Born in Mandatory Palestine, he grew up in Israel and transformed his family's struggling fertilizer business into a thriving career that eventually led him to the film industry. Interestingly, he also worked covertly for the Israeli Defence Forces' covert wing from the 1960s to the 1980s, all while pursuing his passion for filmmaking.

Today, his net worth stands at an impressive $6.3 billion, approximately Rs 53,953 crore. This remarkable achievement solidifies his position as one of the wealthiest filmmakers globally. He is Arnon Milchan.

World’s richest filmmaker

Arnon Milchan's wealth has surged by 90% to $6.3 billion, up from $3.3 billion last year. As the owner of New Regency Enterprises, he has produced 130 films, including blockbusters like Pretty Woman, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Revenant, Birdman, and Bohemian Rhapsody, with several Oscar wins. Milchan also owns Israel's TV Channel 10, adding to his considerable wealth.

Early life

After studying at the London School of Economics, he was recruited by Shimon Peres to work for LAKAM, a secret agency focused on gathering scientific information for Israel's defense programs. In simpler terms, Milchan was a spy who helped Israel acquire crucial scientific knowledge. He did this work from 1977 to 1987, all while building his reputation in Hollywood.



Personal life

Talking about his personal life, Arnon has been married twice, first to French model Brigitte Genmaire, with whom he had three children: Elinor, a professional photographer; Alexandra, a film producer; and Yariv. After his divorce, he married South African tennis player Amanda Coetzer, and they have two children, Shimon and Olivia.



Political influence

Arnon Milchan's passions extend beyond his successful Hollywood career to Israeli politics and a valuable art collection. A keen admirer of Shimon Peres, the 72-year-old named one of his children after him, showcasing his deep respect. Interestingly, Milchan has maintained friendships across the political spectrum. His connections to Israeli politics are further highlighted by his relationships with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Interestingly, Milchan has been living outside of Israel since 2016, and there were allegations that Israeli PM Netanyahu tried to secure a long-term US visa for him in 2014.