Meet rihest family of Bollywood surpassing the net worth of the Khans, Kapoor,

For years, Bollywood has seen a few prominent families dominate the industry, like the Kapoors, Johars, and Chopras, who have produced blockbuster films and launched stars who charge crores per movie. However, there is another family that has quietly amassed far greater wealth without the backing of a single superstar actor. This family is none other than the Kumars, the owners of T-Series, who have risen to become Bollywood’s wealthiest family, surpassing even the famous Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

According to the 2022 Hurun India Rich List, the net worth of Bhushan Kumar and his family is estimated at a whopping Rs 10,000 crore. In comparison, Shah Rukh Khan, considered Bollywood’s wealthiest actor, has an estimated net worth of Rs 6,000 crore, with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan trailing behind at Rs 2,900 crore and Rs 1,800 crore, respectively. These figures illustrate the extraordinary financial success of the Kumar family, even though their wealth is not based on acting careers.

The Kumar family’s journey to the top began with humble beginnings. The late Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan’s father and founder of T-Series, started as a fruit vendor in Delhi. His life took a transformative turn in the 1970s when he and his father opened a music cassette shop. From there, Gulshan Kumar launched his own record label, Super Cassettes, which later evolved into the T-Series empire we know today. Over the years, T-Series has expanded from music production into one of India’s largest film studios, as well as several other subsidiaries, even establishing an acting school in Noida.

Currently, Bhushan Kumar, the son of Gulshan Kumar, leads the family business as the chairman and managing director of T-Series. He is supported by his uncle Krishan Kumar, an actor who co-owns T-Series and helps manage the company’s operations. Bhushan’s two sisters, Tulsi and Khushali Kumar, are also involved in the entertainment industry; Tulsi is a renowned playback singer, while Khushali is an actress. His wife, Divya Khosla Kumar, is a producer and director and also holds a stake in the business.

The Kumar family’s wealth primarily comes from Bhushan Kumar, who is estimated to hold nearly 80% of the family’s total net worth, according to industry insiders. Meanwhile, Tulsi and Khushali Kumar are reportedly worth Rs 250 crore and Rs 100 crore, respectively. Krishan Kumar contributes a smaller share to the family’s total wealth but is still an integral part of the T-Series legacy.

In summary, the Kumar family’s wealth story is unique and inspiring. From modest beginnings selling cassettes to establishing T-Series as a giant in the Indian entertainment industry, the Kumars have built a financial empire that now surpasses the riches of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars.