Meet Reena Roy's stunning daughter who is as beautiful as any Bollywood actress, her name is…, she works as…

Despite Reena Roy being one of the known faces in Bollywood, her daughter, Sanam Khan, didn’t pursue a career in films. Here's know everything about her.

Bollywood has witnessed several actors whose children followed in their footsteps to pursue acting and make a name in the film industry. For example, Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor's daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor and many other actors. Then there are some actors whose children chose different paths, like Dev Anand's children or Guru Dutt's kids, who didn't pursue acting careers, and also remained away from glitz and glamour. Here we are talking about Reena Roy, an actress who gained prominence between the 1970s and early 1980s. Here we will talk about her beautiful daughter, whose picture has gone viral, sparking speculations about where Sanam has been until now.



Who is Reena Roy's daughter, Sanam Khan?

Reena Roy was born as Saira Ali; she later changed her name. Debuted in 1972 with Zaroorat, she went on to carve a niche for herself with films like Jaise Ko Taisa (1973) and Zakhmee (1975), among others. In her career spanning over decades, she worked with popular actors like Jeetendra, Shatrughan Singh, and others. Apart from acting, she was an expert in dance, with several of her dance numbers becoming hits. However, Reena‘s daughter, Sanam Khan, never turned to films, despite being beautiful and talented like her.

Reena Roy initially named her daughter Jannat, but later she renamed her to Sanam after her divorce from Mohsin Khan, a Pakistani cricketer. Born in 1983, Sanam is very close to her father. In a recent interview, Reena revealed that the father-daughter duo has a strong relationship. According to ET, Reena reportedly filed for divorce from Mohsin because she couldn't handle his way of life. The former Pakistani cricketer allegedly wanted to live with Reena in London, acquire British citizenship, and keep their daughter away from her. He planned to settle in London with Reena and their daughter.



What does Sanam Khan do?

Meanwhile, Sanam has always stayed away film screen, although she is no less beautiful than any Bollywood actress in beauty. Despite her mother being one of the known faces in Bollywood, she didn’t pursue a career in films. Not much information about her is revealed in the public domain, as she prefers to live her life away from the media glare.