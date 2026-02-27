Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to him, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit

Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver cancer

Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes, launches strikes on Kabul, Kandahar

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway linking Jewar airport, check details

Gold, silver prices today, February 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

No IMF, no World Bank ! This Indian gave loan to British emperor during World War I, will his descendants get money back?

'Thank you Israel for the warmth': PM Modi concludes historic 2-day state visit

Passengers can modify tickets without extra charges, know all about DGCA new rules

Instagram's big new update, to alert parents if teens repeatedly search for suicide terms

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: All-round India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs to stay alive in semifinal race

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit

Modi Israel Visit: Netanyahu Surprises PM Modi In Traditional Indian Jacket & Kurta Ahead Of Dinner

Modi Israel Visit: Netanyahu Surprises PM Modi In Traditional Indian Jacket & Kurta Ahead Of Dinner

Passengers can modify tickets without extra charges, know all about DGCA new rules

Flyers can now modify tickets without extra charges, check new rules

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to him, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

Rashmika Mandanna is now married to Vijay Deverakonda. Before Vijay, she was in love with another actor, and they even got engaged. However, they called it quits and parted ways. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 07:26 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to him, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...
Rashmika Mandanna with her ex-fiancé
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna is now married to Vijay Deverakonda. The couple have taken the wedding vows, promising each other to love till their last breath. February 26 has left Vijay, Rashmika's families, and their fans overwhelmed. Netizens across the globe are celebrating their holy union. Before getting married, Rashmika and Vijay had been dating for years. However, before finding each other, Rashmika was dating someone else. Rashmika was once unlucky in love. She fell for her co-star, and in fact, they even got engaged. However, destiny had its own plans, and their engagement was called off. This was a major heartbreak for Rashmika. Do you know who Rashmika's ex-fiancé is? 

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda announce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-fiance? 

Before getting involved with Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna was in realtionship with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. They both met on the sets of Rashmika's debut film Kirik Party (2016), and they fell for each other. Rakshit is the younger brother of Rishab Shetty, the star creator and lead actor of the Kantara franchise. 

When did Rashmika and Rakshit get engaged? 

Rashmika and Rakshit developed a romantic relationship that even charmed the silver screen. After dating for a year, the couple got engaged in a grand ceremony on July 3, 2017. At that time, Rashmika was 21, and Rakshit was 34. The engagement ceremony was held at her hometown, Virajpet. 

Why did Rashmika and Rakshit call off their engagement? 

Reportedly, Rashmika and Rakshit mutually called off their engagement in September 2018. The major reason behind their breakup was compatibility issues and a change in career priorities. After Kirik Party's success, Rashmika started getting film offers across different industries. 

As per the reports, Rashmika wanted to focus on her flourishing career, and Rakshit had different expectations about their future, probably marriage. Rashmika's mother, Suman Mandanna, also confirmed that the decision was a family matter and was taken after consulting elders to ensure both individuals can move on in their respective lives and focus on their work.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit
Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit
Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver cancer
Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver c
Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes, launches strikes on Kabul, Kandahar
Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway linking Jewar airport, check details
Uttar Pradesh: Govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway
Gold, silver prices today, February 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, February 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?
Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'
Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement