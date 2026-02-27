Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to him, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

Rashmika Mandanna is now married to Vijay Deverakonda. Before Vijay, she was in love with another actor, and they even got engaged. However, they called it quits and parted ways. Read on to know more.

Rashmika Mandanna is now married to Vijay Deverakonda. The couple have taken the wedding vows, promising each other to love till their last breath. February 26 has left Vijay, Rashmika's families, and their fans overwhelmed. Netizens across the globe are celebrating their holy union. Before getting married, Rashmika and Vijay had been dating for years. However, before finding each other, Rashmika was dating someone else. Rashmika was once unlucky in love. She fell for her co-star, and in fact, they even got engaged. However, destiny had its own plans, and their engagement was called off. This was a major heartbreak for Rashmika. Do you know who Rashmika's ex-fiancé is?

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda announce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-fiance?

Before getting involved with Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna was in realtionship with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. They both met on the sets of Rashmika's debut film Kirik Party (2016), and they fell for each other. Rakshit is the younger brother of Rishab Shetty, the star creator and lead actor of the Kantara franchise.

When did Rashmika and Rakshit get engaged?

Rashmika and Rakshit developed a romantic relationship that even charmed the silver screen. After dating for a year, the couple got engaged in a grand ceremony on July 3, 2017. At that time, Rashmika was 21, and Rakshit was 34. The engagement ceremony was held at her hometown, Virajpet.

Why did Rashmika and Rakshit call off their engagement?

Reportedly, Rashmika and Rakshit mutually called off their engagement in September 2018. The major reason behind their breakup was compatibility issues and a change in career priorities. After Kirik Party's success, Rashmika started getting film offers across different industries.

As per the reports, Rashmika wanted to focus on her flourishing career, and Rakshit had different expectations about their future, probably marriage. Rashmika's mother, Suman Mandanna, also confirmed that the decision was a family matter and was taken after consulting elders to ensure both individuals can move on in their respective lives and focus on their work.