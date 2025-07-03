Meet Raj Kanodia, Indian-origin surgeon praised by Khloe Kardashian for THIS cosmetic surgery, he's also called...

Khloe Kardashian recently became vocal about her experiences with cosmetic surgeries and procedures. The popular reality TV star recently mentioned an Indian-origin surgeon who helped her in cosmetic surgery. She named Indian-origin Dr Raj Kanodia.

Khloe Kardashian recently became vocal about her experiences with cosmetic surgeries and procedures. The popular reality TV star recently mentioned an Indian-origin surgeon who helped her in cosmetic surgery. She named Indian-origin Dr Raj Kanodia whom she praised for his nose job on her. The name appeared in her response to a UK-based cosmetic doctor, who was analysing her uniquely sculpted face, as she made a stark entry at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice.

Dr Jonny Betteridge opined that “she was the standout face for me at the Bezos’ wedding’ in his Instagram post. While decoding what could have been behind this sculpted face, Dr Betteridge posted a side-by-side comparison of her photos, 15 years apart, on her birthday and listed what he thought she had worked on her face.

Khloé Kardashian responded to Dr Betteridge’s analysis in the comments section to clarify what procedures she went through. She first responded to the Dr’s analysis as “I take this as a great compliment!” and then listed many of the procedures. She tagged Dr Kanodia where she mentioned her nose job. “Nose job @drkanodia90210,” she noted, further saying, there are "many other things we can do before surgery,” but when the time comes, and "if I choose to", she knows "some great doctors”.

Who is Dr Raj Kanodia?

Dr Kanodia is also known as “Doc Hollywood”, according to his Instagram page. Dr Kanodia is a notable American Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, specialising in Closed Rhinoplasty and Facial Rejuvenation. He has also participated in many celebrity shows, including Dr 90210 and E!. Through his excellent work, he earned the trust of several of Hollywood's most influential personalities. His wide clientele includes performing artists, politicians, models, business executives, other surgeons, and Royalty.

He reportedly performs the best rhinoplasty in the USA, according to Lucia Clinic which said that 100% of nose surgeries are done with the scarless rhinoplasty technique, a method that he is considered best in.

Rhinoplasty is a kind of nose job which is a surgical procedure to reshape or repair the nose.