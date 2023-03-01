Meet Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu singers who will perform RRR song at Oscars

Rahul Sipligunj-Kaala Bhairava/Twitter

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be making India proud on the stage of the 95th Academy Awards when they perform the global hit song Naatu Naatu, featuring the energetic dance moves from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, from SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on March 12.

Composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu has emerged as a cross-cultural hit with netizens from across the globe making their reels on the infectious dance number. The song has already won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and is also competing in the same category at the upcoming Oscars.

As we look forward to Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's performance at the Oscars 2023, here's everything you need to know about the Indian singers.

Rahul Sipligunj gained popularity through his YouTube videos before becoming one of the main lead vocalists in the Telugu film industry. He has lent his voice to songs in famous films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Eega, RX100, Maharshi, and Rangasthalam among others. Rahul has also sung the Hindi dubbed version Naacho Naacho with Vishal Mishra. The singer even won the third season of the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss 3, hosted by the superstar Nagarjuna, in 2019.





Kaala Bhairava is the son of MM Keeravani, who has composed Naatu Naatu. He rose to fame after singing two solo songs in Rajamouli's previous film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Since then, he has sung tracks in popular Tollywood films such as Jersey, Dear Comrade, Majili, and Karthikeya 2. Bhairava has also crooned the powerful track Komuram Bheemudo and its dubbed versions in RRR.





Going with the Academy tradition of Original Song nominees being performed at the awards ceremony, apart from Rahul and Kaala performing Naatu Naatu, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux will sing This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Rihanna will take the stage for performing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up, and Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform Applause from Tell It Like A Woman at the Oscars 2023.



