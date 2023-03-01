Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Meet Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu singers who will perform RRR song at Oscars

Here's everything you need to know about Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, who will perform the RRR global hit Naatu Naatu at the Oscars.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Meet Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu singers who will perform RRR song at Oscars
Rahul Sipligunj-Kaala Bhairava/Twitter

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be making India proud on the stage of the 95th Academy Awards when they perform the global hit song Naatu Naatu, featuring the energetic dance moves from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, from SS Rajamouli's period-action blockbuster RRR at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles on March 12.

Composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, Naatu Naatu has emerged as a cross-cultural hit with netizens from across the globe making their reels on the infectious dance number. The song has already won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and is also competing in the same category at the upcoming Oscars.

As we look forward to Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's performance at the Oscars 2023, here's everything you need to know about the Indian singers. 

Rahul Sipligunj gained popularity through his YouTube videos before becoming one of the main lead vocalists in the Telugu film industry. He has lent his voice to songs in famous films such as Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Eega, RX100, Maharshi, and Rangasthalam among others. Rahul has also sung the Hindi dubbed version Naacho Naacho with Vishal Mishra. The singer even won the third season of the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss 3, hosted by the superstar Nagarjuna, in 2019.

Rahul2

Kaala Bhairava is the son of MM Keeravani, who has composed Naatu Naatu. He rose to fame after singing two solo songs in Rajamouli's previous film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Since then, he has sung tracks in popular Tollywood films such as Jersey, Dear Comrade, Majili, and Karthikeya 2. Bhairava has also crooned the powerful track Komuram Bheemudo and its dubbed versions in RRR.

Kaala

Going with the Academy tradition of Original Song nominees being performed at the awards ceremony, apart from Rahul and Kaala performing Naatu Naatu, David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux will sing This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Rihanna will take the stage for performing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lift Me Up, and Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform Applause from Tell It Like A Woman at the Oscars 2023.

READ | Did you know RRR song Naatu Naatu was shot outside Ukraine President Zelenskyy's palace? Know the story behind it

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to break cover at Auto Expo 2023 this week, check details
These strange habits of Bollywood celebs will leave you surprised
In pics| 5 times Harnaaz Sandhu stunned fans with her glamorous looks
From Vikram's Anniyan to Vijay Devrakonda's Dear Comrade: Best south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi you must watch
Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 620 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.