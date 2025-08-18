Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, she is also known as dimple queen

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump aide Marco Rubio explains why tariff bomb was dropped on India and not on China, says, 'Anyone who's buying Russian oil...'

Sunny Leone’s go-to hack for radiant skin can be found right at home, actress reveals 'I don't always get time for self-maintenance, so I...'

Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically dies in fatal car accident

Amitabh Bachchan to John Abraham: 5 Bollywood stars who credit plant-based diets for their fitness

Will INDIA bring impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? How can CEC be removed from office?

Meerat Disturbing Video: Over 10 people brutally kicking and beating an army man on his way to join duty in Kashmir goes VIRAL - Reason will shock you

Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: IMD warns of heavy rain, Kullu landslide cuts off 15 panchayats, horrifying video emerges

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega shares beauty secrets: She uses this oil to calm redness, a mask for smooth, glowing skin

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar’s age gap with fianceé Saaniya Chandhok is making news for this reason, find out

Russian President Putin's bodyguards carried 'poop suitcase' to Alaska Summit? Know what reports say

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trump aide Marco Rubio explains why tariff bomb was dropped on India and not on China, says, 'Anyone who's buying Russian oil...'

Trump aide explains why tariff bomb was dropped on India and not on China, says,

Sunny Leone’s go-to hack for radiant skin can be found right at home, actress reveals 'I don't always get time for self-maintenance, so I...'

Sunny Leone’s go-to hack for radiant skin can be found right at home

Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova tragically dies in fatal car accident

Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova dies in car accident

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, she is also known as dimple queen

Rachita Ram makes her Kollywood debut in Coolie as a bold villain alongside Rajinikanth. Known for her roles in Kannada cinema, she now steps into Tamil films with a powerful performance in this action drama that's winning hearts and box office numbers.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, she is also known as dimple queen
Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, she is also known as...

TRENDING NOW

Kannada actress Rachita Ram has made a bold entry into Tamil cinema with her powerful role as Kalyani in Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. The film, which hit theatres on August 14, marks her debut in Kollywood and her first performance outside the Kannada film industry.

From Kannada films to Tamil stardom

Popularly known as the 'Dimple Queen' of Sandalwood, Rachita Ram was born as Bindhiya Ram in Bengaluru. Her father, K S Ram, is a renowned Bharata Natyam dancer, and her sister Nithya Ram is also active in films and TV. Rachita made her acting debut with the Kannada TV serial Arasi in 2012, followed by a successful film debut in Bul Bul (2013). She has since worked with top stars like Darshan, Ganesh, Sudeep, and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Rachita Ram’s bold role in Coolie

In Coolie, Rachita has been playing a surprising shift from her usual role. She plays the role of Kalyani, an antagonist. Her screen presence and performance have drawn praise from audiences. Rachita shares screen space with Upendra, her co-star from I Love You, and a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan.

A decade in Kannada cinema before exploring Kollywood

Rachita had earlier expressed her desire to focus on Kannada films for the first 10 years of her career. Her silent approach to film announcements led to speculation about her role in a Lokesh Kanagaraj film, but she remained tight-lipped. Now, with Coolie, she’s made a strong impact on Tamil audiences as well.

Coolie competes with War 2 at box office

Coolie features Rajinikanth as Devaraj "Deva", a former coolie union leader who investigates his friend’s mysterious death. Released alongside War 2, Coolie is performing strongly at the box office, helped by its ensemble cast and gripping storyline.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting outside New York restaurant, probe underway
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting outside New York restaurant, probe underway
Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh
Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts
Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to..., he is...
Virat Kohli's RCB teammate banned from participating in UP T20 League due to...,
'We did it': Bhopal woman secures Harvard admission, her family’s teary celebration caught on camera will move you
'We did it': Bhopal woman secures Harvard admission, her family’s teary celebrat
After Axiom-4 mission success, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is returning to India on..., set to meet PM Modi, reunite with family
After Axiom-4 mission success, Shubhanshu Shukla is returning to India on...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE