Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, she is also known as...

Rachita Ram makes her Kollywood debut in Coolie as a bold villain alongside Rajinikanth. Known for her roles in Kannada cinema, she now steps into Tamil films with a powerful performance in this action drama that's winning hearts and box office numbers.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Kannada actress Rachita Ram has made a bold entry into Tamil cinema with her powerful role as Kalyani in Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. The film, which hit theatres on August 14, marks her debut in Kollywood and her first performance outside the Kannada film industry.

From Kannada films to Tamil stardom

Popularly known as the 'Dimple Queen' of Sandalwood, Rachita Ram was born as Bindhiya Ram in Bengaluru. Her father, K S Ram, is a renowned Bharata Natyam dancer, and her sister Nithya Ram is also active in films and TV. Rachita made her acting debut with the Kannada TV serial Arasi in 2012, followed by a successful film debut in Bul Bul (2013). She has since worked with top stars like Darshan, Ganesh, Sudeep, and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Rachita Ram’s bold role in Coolie

In Coolie, Rachita has been playing a surprising shift from her usual role. She plays the role of Kalyani, an antagonist. Her screen presence and performance have drawn praise from audiences. Rachita shares screen space with Upendra, her co-star from I Love You, and a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan.

A decade in Kannada cinema before exploring Kollywood

Rachita had earlier expressed her desire to focus on Kannada films for the first 10 years of her career. Her silent approach to film announcements led to speculation about her role in a Lokesh Kanagaraj film, but she remained tight-lipped. Now, with Coolie, she’s made a strong impact on Tamil audiences as well.

Coolie competes with War 2 at box office

Coolie features Rajinikanth as Devaraj "Deva", a former coolie union leader who investigates his friend’s mysterious death. Released alongside War 2, Coolie is performing strongly at the box office, helped by its ensemble cast and gripping storyline.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
