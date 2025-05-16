The success of the Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Joe, and Kevin; along with their spouses’ careers have significantly contributed to their wealth.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas moved to Los Angeles US, after marrying singer-actor Nick Jonas. The Bollywood actress is now part of the loving family of Kevin Sr. and Denise who have four sons: Kevin Jr., Joe, Nick, and Frankie. Their family has grown with the addition of children, including Kevin's daughters Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina with wife Daniella Jonas, Priyanka and Nick’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra, and Joe and Sophie Turner’s daughters Willa and Delphine. While Kevin Sr. is a musician and songwriter, Denise Sr. was formerly a sign language teacher and singer, now they own a restaurant franchise called Nellie's Southern Kitchen.

Over years, the Jonas family has amassed staggering wealth with an estimated net worth over $1500 million. The success of the Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Joe, and Kevin; along with their spouses’ careers have significantly contributed to their wealth. Frankie, the youngest Jonas has also pursued music, after acting in Disney series. As per celebrity net worth, Nick Jonas is the richest Jonas, boasting a massive $80 million net worth(approximately Rs 665 crore). His actress wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not far behind, with a net worth of Rs 620 crore, approximately $75-$80 million.

Beyond music albums, Nick Jonas derives his income from acting in films and TV shows and as co-founder of the tequila company Villa One. He's also made major real estate investments and fashion ventures; and also boasts an envious car collection which adds to his wealth and asset. His collection includes a luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, restored 1960 Ford Thunderbird convertible, 1968 Ford Mustang, a Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible, a Dodge Challenger R/T, and a unique plug-in hybrid Fisker Karma. Nick and Priyanka also own $20 million worth mansion in Los Angeles.

As per reports, Nick Jonas brothers–Kevin Jonas has estimated $40 million net worth, and Joe Jonas $40 million, while Frankie’s net worth is not known, it is expected to be around $1-2 million( as of 2021)Danielle Jonas, Kevin's wife, founded Danielle Jonas Co., a jewelry company featuring birthstone-inspired pieces, and boasts $5 million.



(Disclaimer: These figures are taken from media reports, DNA India doesn't vouch for their authenticity)