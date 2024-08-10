Twitter
Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…

This actor, who started working at the age of 4, now lives a luxurious life, has adopted two villages.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 07:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet ‘prince of Tollywood’, actor who adopted 2 villages, donates 30 percent of his earning every year; he's worth…
Mahesh Babu
From Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan to Chiraneevi, there are many stars who have adopted villages. Another such actor, who started working at 4, adopted two villages. The actor we are talking about is known as the prince of Tollywood. He has impressed the audience with his performances in movies and continues to enjoy huge stardom. He none other than Mahesh Babu. 

Mahesh Babu was just 4 when he started his career as a child artiste in the movie Needa in 1979. He went on to star in eight movies as a child artiste. After this, He made his debut as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu (1999) which won him the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut, however, he rose to stardom with with the supernatural drama Murari and the action film Okkadu. After this, there was no looking back for him. He went on to give back-to-back hits and he went on to become one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. 

Mahesh Babu reportedly earns Rs 80 crore per film and 30% of his income every year to charity. Not only this, the actor has also adopted two villages. Recognizing the need for holistic development, the Mahesh Babu Foundation adopted two villages, Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh and Siddhapuram in Telangana. During the pandemic, he arranged the vaccines for his adopted villages. He is therefore called the 'prince of Tollywood.'

Mahesh Babu lives a luxurious life. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 350 crore and lives in a super luxurious house in Hyderabad which is reportedly worth Rs 28 crore. He is now gearing up for his next movie SSMB29, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for the yet-to-be-titled film. While nothing much is known about the film yet, it’s touted to be an adventure drama along the lines of Indiana Jones. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

