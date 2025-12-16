Meet Preetisheel Singh, India's top makeup artist, styled Ranveer Singh's Hamza look in Dhurandhar, made it different from his Khilji avatar by...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin
IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease
Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’
Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party
Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'
Global Exchanges Push Back on SEC Tokenization Exemption
Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…
Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics
Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad? Here's what Telangana Police said
ENTERTAINMENT
In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh appears in a new avatar as spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Makeup expert Preetisheel Singh focused on hair styling, skin texture and small details to clearly separate this character from Ranveer’s earlier Khilji role.
Ranveer Singh will be seen in a completely new avatar in the upcoming film Dhurandhar. He plays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, a spy. Even though Ranveer had been seen previously in a robust character as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, the character of Dhurandhar was presented by the filmmakers as atypical.
Preetisheel Singh, an artist of makeup and prosthetics, is one of the most reputable professionals in the Indian film industry. Among other blockbuster films, she has impressed audiences with her extraordinary skills in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and 83. The reality of her work is based on a remarkable, painstaking process and the ability of the actors' full immersion in their characters.
It was the task of makeup and prosthetics master Preetisheel Singh to design this new appearance. She stated that treating with Hamza, both characters' long hair and almost the same features, that he was still the one to take the special care, making him different at the end. In her opinion, the hair was the most mentioned part of the transformation.
In contrast to Khilji's majestic and brutal looks, Hamza is portrayed as a rough, bare, and actual figure. His look, which consists of a dishevelled, greasy, and occasionally loosely styled hair, corresponds to the hard life of a spy. The crew also included subtle indications such as the presence of freckles, a deeper skin tone and the lack of uniformity in the hair texture, which contributed to the urge of the character having lived a life among us.
Making Hamza's appearance was a difficult task. Each session of makeup lasted over an hour, depending on the scene. In some cases, the use of wigs and hair extensions was to keep the continuity and to trace the character's journey in the film.
Also read: 2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
The entire process really did serve the actor and the character, making Hamza Ali Mazari and Ranveer Khilji not at all alike. The whole look is a reflection of Ranveer Singh's acting and provides the protagonist with a powerful and individual identity at the same time. Ranveer’s transition is proof of his commitment to the art once again.