Meet Preetisheel Singh, India's top makeup artist, styled Ranveer Singh's Hamza look in Dhurandhar, made it different from his Khilji avatar by...

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh appears in a new avatar as spy Hamza Ali Mazari. Makeup expert Preetisheel Singh focused on hair styling, skin texture and small details to clearly separate this character from Ranveer’s earlier Khilji role.

Ranveer Singh will be seen in a completely new avatar in the upcoming film Dhurandhar. He plays the role of Hamza Ali Mazari, a spy. Even though Ranveer had been seen previously in a robust character as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, the character of Dhurandhar was presented by the filmmakers as atypical.

Who is Preetisheel Singh?

Preetisheel Singh, an artist of makeup and prosthetics, is one of the most reputable professionals in the Indian film industry. Among other blockbuster films, she has impressed audiences with her extraordinary skills in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and 83. The reality of her work is based on a remarkable, painstaking process and the ability of the actors' full immersion in their characters.

How the look was designed:

It was the task of makeup and prosthetics master Preetisheel Singh to design this new appearance. She stated that treating with Hamza, both characters' long hair and almost the same features, that he was still the one to take the special care, making him different at the end. In her opinion, the hair was the most mentioned part of the transformation.

Focus on hair and small details:

In contrast to Khilji's majestic and brutal looks, Hamza is portrayed as a rough, bare, and actual figure. His look, which consists of a dishevelled, greasy, and occasionally loosely styled hair, corresponds to the hard life of a spy. The crew also included subtle indications such as the presence of freckles, a deeper skin tone and the lack of uniformity in the hair texture, which contributed to the urge of the character having lived a life among us.

Time and effort behind the look:

Making Hamza's appearance was a difficult task. Each session of makeup lasted over an hour, depending on the scene. In some cases, the use of wigs and hair extensions was to keep the continuity and to trace the character's journey in the film.

A completely different character:

The entire process really did serve the actor and the character, making Hamza Ali Mazari and Ranveer Khilji not at all alike. The whole look is a reflection of Ranveer Singh's acting and provides the protagonist with a powerful and individual identity at the same time. Ranveer’s transition is proof of his commitment to the art once again.