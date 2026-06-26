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This Bollywood actress, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to run business worth Rs 120 crore; she is now…

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This Bollywood actress, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to run business worth Rs 120 crore; she is now…

Former Bollywood actress Perizaad Zorabian left films after marriage and now runs her family’s Rs 120 crore poultry business.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 02:10 PM IST

This Bollywood actress, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to run business worth Rs 120 crore; she is now…
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Perizaad Zorabian is a former Bollywood actress who once shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Following her marriage, she left the film industry after a brief career to concentrate on her family and company. She is most well-known now for being a prosperous businesswoman who manages her family's chicken company, Zorabian Chicken, which is said to generate about Rs 120 crore in revenue annually.

Early life and Bollywood journey

Perizaad's career path momentarily shifted to acting, but she had always been interested in entrepreneurship. After completing her studies in India, she pursued her MBA in New York. Her interest in movies was ignited when she experimented with acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

She made her Bollywood debut with Bollywood Calling after being quickly recognised through modelling efforts. She then appeared in movies such as Morning Raga, Mumbai Matinee, and Joggers' Park. Later in her career, she collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan on the film Ek Ajnabee and starred in the television series Hum Pardesi Ho Gaye. She was getting movie opportunities, but she was always drawn to the business world. She eventually decided to give up performing after marrying businessman Boman Irani at the age of 33. She declined several film offers in favour of her private life.

Also read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection: Imtiaz Ali’s film shows steady growth in week 2, crosses Rs 34 crore mark

Return to business and present life

When Zorabian Chicken, her family's poultry business, was having difficulties, Perizaad returned to it after leaving movies. She contributed significantly to the company's revitalisation and growth with her business acumen and innovative ideas. With approximately 700 workers and a total revenue of almost Rs 120 crore, the company eventually developed into a significant organisation. She worked directly to enhance operations and develop the brand.

Perizaad Zorabian now juggles her responsibilities as a mother and a company leader. Beyond her brief Bollywood career, she has left a lasting impact by managing the chicken business and raising her two daughters, Zayaan and Zaha.

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