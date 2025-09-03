Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, who dragged superstar to court, he paid her Rs 5 crore, then she disappeared, is now...

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Here's everything you need to know about Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, who accused the Telugu superstar of bigamy.
Pawan Kalyan, who now serves as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is known as Power Star in Telugu cinema. He has been married three times. Although his second wife, actress Renu Desai, and his current spouse, Russian model Anna Lezhneva, are well known, nothing much is known about his first wife, Nandini.
Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini
Before making his film debut in 1996, Pawan Kalyan spent a year training at the Satyanand Acting Institute in Visakhapatnam, where he met Nandini. A year after his debut, the two were married in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. However, the two soon separated their ways after two years in 1999. By 2001, Kalyan had moved in with his co-star Renu Desai.
Pawan Kalyan and Nandini's much-publicised divorce
In 2007, Nandini filed a case against Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of bigamy and alleging that he had married Renu Desai without officially divorcing her. Kalyan’s legal team countered the claim, stating that he and Renu were not married but were in a live-in relationship. Due to insufficient evidence, the court dismissed the charges against him. A few weeks later, Kalyan initiated divorce proceedings. The divorce was finalised in August 2008, with Kalyan reportedly paying Nandini a one-time alimony of Rs 5 crore.
Where is Nandini now?
Following the divorce, Nandini disappeared and is believed to have moved to the United States, leaving India forever. It remains unclear whether she remarried. Pawan Kalyan, meanwhile, went on to marry Renu Desai in 2009, though that marriage also ended in divorce in 2012. The two have a daughter Aadya and a son Akira Nandan. In 2013, Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva, and the couple also has a daughter Polena and a son Mark.
