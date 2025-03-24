He is named the highest-paid Indian actor in 2016. He is also known for donating 30% of his earnings to charitable causes.

This actor has been captivating audiences for over two decades. With a career that began at the tender age of four, he has grown to become one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema, renowned for his mesmerising performances and irresistible charm. Interestingly, despite being a Telugu cinema icon, he never learned to read or write Telugu, having grown up in Chennai. His remarkable journey has earned him a lavish lifestyle and impressive assets, he is none other than Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh's film journey began at the young age of four, with his first appearance in the movie "Nela Thalli". His illustrious career as a lead actor began in 1999 with Rajakumarudu, earning him the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. This recognition set the tone for his future success.

Throughout the early 2000s, Mahesh delivered hit films that cemented his position as a leading actor in Telugu cinema. Notable mentions include Murari (2001), Okkadu (2003), Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011), and Srimanthudu(2015), among others. These successes paved the way for his rise to stardom.



His impressive career is marked by numerous milestones, including , demonstrating his commitment to giving back to society. With a national brand endorsement deal, his pan-India appeal and recognition as a leading celebrity endorser are undeniable.

Being one of India's wealthiest celebrities, he boasts an impressive net worth of Rs 244 crore, thanks to his lucrative film career and entrepreneurial ventures, as per reports. He charges a whopping Rs 80 crore per film role. His wealth is shared with his wife, former Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar, who also had a successful career in films and modelling. She is the granddaughter of Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar and a sister to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar.



The Telugu superstar's luxury lifestyle is evident in his possessions. He resides in a stunning Rs 28 crore mansion in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills neighbourhood. Additionally, he owns a private jet, which he frequently uses to travel with his family for vacations. His love for luxury is also reflected in his other possessions. He owns a spacious, Rs 6.2 crore vanity van, ‘Caravan’, designed with sophistication. His high-end car collection is also enviable, featuring his latest addition, an Audi e-tron electric SUV worth Rs 1.19 crore.