Mathira Khan, a well-known Pakistani influencer and entertainer, is in the spotlight due to claims about explicit videos that are said to feature her.

These videos, which haven't been proven to be real, have caused a lot of reaction on social media. However, Mathira has firmly denied the accusations, saying that her name and pictures are being used to make fake content with the intent to damage her reputation.

She took to X (formerly Twitter), and expressed her frustration, writing, "People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures to add fake stuff. Please have some shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense."

She further emphasised that the videos are fabricated and called for an end to the baseless targeting of public figures.

Who is Mathira?

Mathira Mohammad, commonly known as Mathira, is a Pakistani model, TV host, singer, and actress who was born in Zimbabwe. She and her family relocated to Pakistan because of political instability in Zimbabwe. Mathira later became a well-known personality in Pakistan's entertainment industry.

Mathira has a strong online presence, with more than 2 million followers on Instagram and 59,000 on X. She married Pakistani singer Farran J. Mirza in 2014, and they have a son named Aahil Rizvi. However, the couple divorced in 2018.

Mathira’s situation is part of a concerning pattern of private video leaks involving Pakistani influencers. Minahil Malik, a TikTok star, also faced backlash when an alleged private video of hers appeared online. She denied the video's authenticity and reported the incident to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Similarly, Imsha Rehman, another TikTok star, was accused of leaking her own video to gain attention. She eventually deactivated her social media accounts, saying the criticism was too overwhelming to deal with.