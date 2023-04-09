Meet Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali, who is winning hearts with his TV serials Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha in India

Wahaj Ali/Instagram

Even after intense tension at the India-Pakistan border, Pakistani dramas and some Pakistani actors have managed to make their place in the hearts of Indian audiences. From Fawad Khan and Farhan Saeed to Hania Aamir, Pakistani actors impressed the Indians with their acting and looks. Now, Wahaj Ali, a Pakistani heartthrob has left a mark on the audience in India.

Wahaj Ali is currently ruling the hearts of Indian audiences with his shows Tere Bin in which he plays the role of Murtasam and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha wherein he is seen sharing the screen with Hania Aamir and his character name is Saad. The title song of his serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ took the internet by storm and the soothing lyrics and soulful melody struck a chord with the audience.

Wahaj Ali started his career in 2015 with the TV series Ishq Ibadat, the TV series did get him fame but 5 years into his career, the actor was almost on the verge to stop acting in 2020. His character in the TV series Fitooor was a negative role and after that, the actor chose his scripts wisely and ended up signing Tere Bin and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha which led to the rise of his popularity once again.

The actor not only enjoys a massive fan following and loyal fan base in Pakistan, but even in India, he has become the audience’s favorite. The actor has a fan following of 2.3 million on Instagram and he keeps sharing his irresistible photo with fans on Instagram.

Wahaj Ali is the only child of his parents and is a business graduate. The actor completed his Master's in Multimedia Arts from the National College of Arts. The actor’s father worked in the government and his mother is a teacher. His parents wanted him to join Civil Services but he was inclined towards acting and thus started as a member of Nadia Jamil’s Samaa TV research team.

Talking about his love life, the actor’s love story started when he was working on Samaa TV. He met his wife Sana Farooq while he was doing an internship program on Samaa TV and got married in 2016. The couple embraced parenthood in 2018 when his wife gave birth to a beautiful daughter named Amirah Ali.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Wahaj Ali is garnering heaps of praise for his current show, the actor’s future also looks bright. The actor is expected to be seen in the sports drama 22 Qadam with Hareem Farooq and might also star alongside Sajal Aly in Bee Gul/Kashif Nisar serial.