Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

Not Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir or Saba Qamar, but this is the highest-paid actress of Pakistan.

Pakistani actresses like Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, And Saba Qamar among others enjoy a huge fan following not only in their country but also in India. However, none if them are the highest-paid actress in Pakistan. The actress we are talking about charges Rs 8 lakh per episode and was also rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim. She is none other than Mehwish Hayat.

Mehwish Hayat made her acting debut with the TV show Massi Aur Malika, however, became a star with romantic drama series Meray Qatil Meray Dildar. She then starred in many popular dramas like romantic dramas Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Mirat-ul-Uroos, Ishq Mein Teray, Ru Baru and Anjum Shahzad's highly successful family drama Kabhi Kabhi.

She also featured in several highest-grossing Pakistani films like Nahi Jaungi (2017), Load Wedding (2018) and London Nahi Jaunga and more. According to a report in Siasat Daily, the actress charges Rs 8 lakh per episode thus making her the highest-paid actress of Pakistan.

Not only this, the actress was also rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood Ibrahim was reportedly attracted to Mehwish Hayat after he saw her in an item song. It was reported that Hayat grabbed many high-profile films due to her rumoured relationship with Dawood. She is 27 years younger to Dawood.

Other highest-paid actresses of Pakistan include Hania Aamir who charges Rs 3 lakh per episode, Mahira Khan, who charges Rs 5 lakh per episode, Saba Qamar, who charges Rs 4 lakh per episode and Iqra Aziz, who charges Rs 2 lakh per episode among others.

The actress was seen in the American series Ms. Marvel. The actress essayed the role of Aisha, Kamala’s great-grandmother and talking about the same, the actress said, "It just brings people together and I think it creates that bridge between them to understand on a human level that, 'Oh my god, this is how much they suffered.' It's such a beautiful way that Marvel has actually been brave enough, or experimental enough, to incorporate that."

