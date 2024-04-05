Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

This star, once bus conductor, was known for playing drunk on screen, never touched alcohol, was more popular than...

Meet IAS officer, daughter of a milk seller who gave tuitions to pay coaching fees, cracked UPSC exam twice with AIR...

Viral video: Tiger chases sloth bear in heart-stopping encounter, internet is stunned

Blinkit to now deliver Sony PlayStation 5 at doorstep within minutes, price starts at Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

This star, once bus conductor, was known for playing drunk on screen, never touched alcohol, was more popular than...

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

7 superfoods rich in Vitamin K

8 animals that look innocent but are dangerous

9 times Rishi Kapoor inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

Rashmika Mandanna reveals worst thing about 'rocket' Vijay Deverakonda: 'He is just too...'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT release: When, where to watch Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s romantic comedy

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

Not Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir or Saba Qamar, but this is the highest-paid actress of Pakistan.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Mehwish Hayat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistani actresses like Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, And Saba Qamar among others enjoy a huge fan following not only in their country but also in India. However, none if them are the highest-paid actress in Pakistan. The actress we are talking about charges Rs 8 lakh per episode and was also rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim. She is none other than Mehwish Hayat. 

Mehwish Hayat made her acting debut with the TV show Massi Aur Malika, however, became a star with romantic drama series Meray Qatil Meray Dildar. She then starred in many popular dramas like romantic dramas Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Mirat-ul-Uroos, Ishq Mein Teray, Ru Baru and Anjum Shahzad's highly successful family drama Kabhi Kabhi. 

She also featured in several highest-grossing Pakistani films like Nahi Jaungi (2017), Load Wedding (2018) and London Nahi Jaunga and more. According to a report in Siasat Daily, the actress charges Rs 8 lakh per episode thus making her the highest-paid actress of Pakistan. 

Not only this, the actress was also rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood Ibrahim was reportedly attracted to Mehwish Hayat after he saw her in an item song. It was reported that Hayat grabbed many high-profile films due to her rumoured relationship with Dawood. She is 27 years younger to Dawood. 

Other highest-paid actresses of Pakistan include Hania Aamir who charges Rs 3 lakh per episode, Mahira Khan, who charges Rs 5 lakh per episode, Saba Qamar, who charges Rs 4 lakh per episode and Iqra Aziz, who charges Rs 2 lakh per episode among others. 

The actress was seen in the American series Ms. Marvel. The actress essayed the role of Aisha, Kamala’s great-grandmother and talking about the same, the actress said, "It just brings people together and I think it creates that bridge between them to understand on a human level that, 'Oh my god, this is how much they suffered.' It's such a beautiful way that Marvel has actually been brave enough, or experimental enough, to incorporate that."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Maamla Legal Hai: Ravi Kishan to return as VD Tyagi in Patparganj court as Netflix announces season 2

Meet man, one of India's richest doctors, who runs Rs 35926 crore company, his net worth is...

Meet world's youngest billionaire, worth over Rs 9100 crore, she is a..

Meet man, once 6th richest in world, then fell into Rs 40000 crore debt, sold his wife’s jewellery for…

Responsible AI: Exploring the intersection of fairness, responsibility and privacy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement