Here's all you need to know about the Miss India 2024 winner, Nikita Porwal.

The finale of the Miss India pageant was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh was crowned the winner this year and Rekha Pandayy, representing Union Territories, stood second.

Who is Nikita Porwal?

Nikita Porwal hails from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She started working at the age of 18. She began her career as a TV anchor. She was crowned by last year’s winner Nandini Gupta. Neha Dhupia put the Miss India sash on her. According to Femina, Nikita completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School and is pursuing higher education at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. The Miss India 2024 winner's life motto is “Be a life that matters, a loss that’s felt.” Her values and outlook on life are reflected in her dedication to her craft and her desire to make a meaningful impact. A fan of former Miss World and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nikita admires her elegance and intellect, describing her as “the perfect blend of beauty and brains.”

She has worked in over 60 plays and even wrote a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela. If the reports are to be believed, the actress and beauty queen is also a part of a feature film that has been screened internationally and is yet to be released in India.

Nikita Porwal is a fan of Aishwarya Rai and talking to Femina, she said, "She [Aishwarya] embodies the perfect blend of beauty and brains, showcasing a captivating combination of poise, sharp wit, and effortless charm. Her ability to proudly celebrate her Indian heritage while embracing modernity with ease is truly admirable, making her a shining example of a woman who embodies both grace and substance.”

The finale of Miss India 2024 saw Sangeeta Bijlani performing and walking the ramp in a stunning red gown. Others who walked the red carpet were former Miss India, actor Neha Dhupia, Raghav Juyal and more. VJ Anusha Dandekar was part of the jury.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.