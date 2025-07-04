Meet Nikita Luther, The Traitors co-winner, hails from military family, first Indian to win..., has net worth of Rs 7 crores

The Traitors' co-winner, Nikita Luther, is known as India's poker queen, an Indian poker professional, a strategic thinker, and reality show champion, who broke stereotypes in the gaming and entertainment industry.

The Traitors has completed its first season, and Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerged as winners of the Karan Johar-hosted OTT show. Nikita and Uorfi outsmarted 'traitors' Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. It was Uorfi and Nikita who interpreted the game, exposing the last remaining traitor, Harsh Gujral, in a gripping finale. The two walked away not only with the cash prize but also with major respect for their strategic gameplay. While we have internet personality Uorfi Javed, let's learn about Nikita Luther, who is a bluffmaster in real life.

Who is Nikita Luther?

Nikita is India’s most successful female professional poker player. She is also known as a trailblazer, combining high-stakes poker prowess with strategic TV play and active advocacy for women in mental sports.

Nikita Luther's background

Born on January 17, 1991, Nikita hailed from a strict military family from New Delhi. She attended Sanskriti School and graduated from Delhi University in finance & marketing.