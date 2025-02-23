Many actors don’t find it easy to advance in career in Bollywood but when they get a good chance, they don’t stop.

In an industry where fate changes every now and then, outsiders find it even more difficult to rise and shine. However, their impeccable talent and indomitable spirit take them to the top spot where everyone sits up and takes notice of them. One such actress has her birthday today.

Tripti Dimri debuted in the year 2017 with Sridevi film Mom in which she played the character of Swati, but all her efforts went in vain. In the same year, she worked in Poster Boys along with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade. Once again, she was overshadowed in a film meant for its male protagonists. She then decided to look for serious roles and that landed her Laila Majnu. Both—Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary—were noticed in the film. Her next films Bulbbul and Qala made her a darling of artistic and meaningful filmmakers. She played a witch in Bulbbul.

However, her career still seemed stuck and nobody looked bothered to cast her in a mainstream role. Then came the film Animal and the viewers saw the glamorous side of her career. She played Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest in the film and her bare back fetched her a lot of eyeballs. Subsequently, films such as Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Who Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyya 3, placed her among the hit heroines, this industry gives so much value to.

She will soon be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will be directed by Shazia Iqbal. Happy birthday, Tripti Dimri.

