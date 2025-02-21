As Chairman Emeritus of The Dioz Group, Tony Beig oversees various companies, including Alanic, 8Health, and Oasis Apparel.

Nargis Fakhri has reportedly tied the knot with her long-time partner Tony Beig. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at a luxurious hotel in Los Angeles, USA, last weekend. Following the nuptials, the newlyweds have jetted off to Switzerland for a romantic honeymoon getaway, as per reports.

According to a source close to the couple, Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig took great care to keep their wedding ceremony completely private. The wedding was an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance, and the couple made sure that no photos were taken, the source revealed to Etimes.

Who is Tony Beig?

Born in Kashmir, Tony Beig settled in Beverly Hills, California in 2012. His impressive resume includes being a philanthropist, businessman, investor, avid traveller, and Chairman of the Dioz Group. The self-made business tycoon holds an MBA from Victoria University of Technology, Melbourne. He began his business journey in 2006 and has since become a renowned entrepreneur. As Chairman Emeritus of The Dioz Group, he oversees various companies, including Alanic, 8Health, and Oasis Apparel. Known for his assertive approach and tireless work ethic, Tony's lifestyle reflects his success, often travelling in private jets and luxury cars.

Tony Beig also makes appearances with Hollywood celebrities, attends glamorous events, and travels in style. With his business ventures thriving in the USA, Australia, UK, and soon Dubai, he has proven himself to be a visionary entrepreneur.

Tony Beig comes from a distinguished family. His father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, is a respected figure who has served as the Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir. His mother is Shaheen Beig, and he also has a brother named Johnny Beig.

Nargis and Tony's relationship

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig have been in a romantic relationship for three years, having fallen in love in 2022. Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri has remained silent on the rumours surrounding her wedding and has yet to make an official statement confirming or denying the news.